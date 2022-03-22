Provivi and Syngenta Crop Protection launch pheromone-based Nelvium™ to control detrimental rice pests
Nelvium™ is Indonesia’s first mating disruption product and will help rice growers manage key pests more effectively.
We are delighted to enter the market launch phase of our multi-year collaboration with Syngenta in Indonesia to help growers combat the extraordinary challenges caused by rice stem borers.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ground-breaking collaboration, Provivi, a leading provider of pheromone-based crop protection solutions, and Syngenta Crop Protection, one of the world’s leading agriculture companies, announce the commercialization of Nelvium™, a new mating disruption solution, to effectively and more safely control detrimental pests in rice. This crop serves as the primary energy source for half of the world’s people.
— Pedro Coelho, Provivi Co-Founder and CEO
While pheromones have been utilized in agriculture for more than 30 years as a pest control method, this will be the first time this innovation has been applied to rice in Indonesia, the world’s third-largest rice producer and one of the world’s biggest rice consumers.
“We are committed to accelerating innovation that drives sustainable agriculture practices, and we’re very excited by the potential of this partnership with Provivi,” said Corey Huck, Head of Global Biologicals at Syngenta Crop Protection. “Pheromones will be an exciting new addition to our portfolio, providing farmers with greater choices in managing insect resistance, reducing pesticide residue in crops, and addressing consumer demands. Our launch in Indonesia is a key milestone; we look forward to exploring more opportunities to introduce Nelvium™, as well as other technologies, in partnership with Provivi.”
Pheromones are natural signaling compounds that effectively control pests by interfering with their mating behaviors, preventing pest reproduction. Because they are non-toxic and species-specific, pheromones do not harm organisms that pose zero threat, therefore helping preserve the diversity and abundance of beneficial insects and pollinators.
The benefits of using pheromones in an integrated pest management program include their highly specific target activity and a mode of action, preventing, instead of eliminating, thereby supporting the preservation of biodiversity and the flourishing of non-target species. Pheromone solutions provide a foundation service in insect control, ensuring the natural technologies are able to maximize the validity and scalability of pest management systems, significantly decreasing the development of resistant populations.
“Provivi is developing the Pheron® family of functional and cost-effective products for pheromone-based solutions to serve as a foundation for integrated pest management in the staple crops that feed the world,” said Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO of Provivi. “We are delighted to enter the market launch phase of our multi-year collaboration with Syngenta in Indonesia to help growers combat the extraordinary challenges caused by rice stem borers.”
About Provivi
Provivi is a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world. Provivi is developing the Pheron® family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information, visit www.provivi.com.
About Syngenta
Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies, comprised of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group. In more than 100 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for regenerative agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy and partnering for impact.
To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS, and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta.
