Blockchain: Already a “Big Deal” in IT, Will Become Integral to Our Everyday Lives.

ITU Online

ITU Online

Blockchain is the Future

Blockchain is the Future

ITU Online Blockchain Training

ITU Online Blockchain Training

Blockchain is poised to reshape Healthcare, Gaming, and Food industries in the next few years.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain is an accumulating record consisting of packets of transaction data concatenated together. Although the origins of the technology trace back to at least the early 1990s, it wasn’t until 2008 when its proof of concept was best demonstrated by its central role in cryptocurrency transactions — most notably, Bitcoin. However, it is now evident that blockchain harbors potential well outside of the Binance exchange, best exemplified by its market’s projected growth to more than $67 billion by 2026 (from $4.9 billion in 2021). Accordingly, all present indicators point to blockchain technology ensconcing itself as an integral part of our quotidian lives. The following are three industries that blockchain is poised to reshape in the next few years:

Healthcare

Blockchain’s capabilities of ensuring decentralized and highly secure storage of data that cannot be altered has gained traction in the medical industry as a platform through which patients can access healthcare like never before. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are seeking to employ the technology to track drugs and reduce counterfeiting. To illustrate the technology’s potential in this sector, a recent study has estimated that by 2025 blockchain could decrease costs in IT, operations, and data breaches by as much as $100 billion per year.

Gaming

Blockchain has also opened up new whitespace in the rapidly expanding esports industry. Whereas previously, assets earned through gameplay could not be transferred from game to game, blockchain has now made it possible where players can earn digital capital and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that they can then openly trade on cryptocurrency markets. In fact, this market is predicted to reach $2.8 billion by next year just in India alone.


Food and Dietary Supplements

Botanical ingredient adulteration has been a persistent problem in the supplement industry for well over a decade, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this problem. The inclusion of unlisted and/or unapproved ingredients into these products represents a significant public health risk. At this juncture, blockchain is establishing itself as a reliable method of assuring transparency and traceability in regard to recording a record of botanical ingredients from farm to shelf. For instance, Walmart has deployed a blockchain system to trace the path that vegetables traversed to reach its endpoint as a response to a 2018 lethal bacterial outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.

Although compelling, these examples represent the beginning of the preliminary stage of how blockchain technology will become an integral part of our everyday lives in the future. For those interested in learning more about blockchain, or even pursuing a career as a blockchain developer or architect, you can view ITU Online’s course offerings atwww.ituonline.com.

Rachel Lappe
ITU Online
+1 347-650-2528
Marketing@ituonline.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Blockchain: Already a “Big Deal” in IT, Will Become Integral to Our Everyday Lives.

Distribution channels: Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rachel Lappe
ITU Online
+1 347-650-2528 Marketing@ituonline.com
Company/Organization
ITU Online
1960 Bayshore Blvd
Dunedin, Florida, 34698
United States
+1 855-488-5327
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ITU Online has been providing quality IT training since 2012. Over 600k students around the world have pursued IT career training and IT certification preparation training with ITU. Training courses cover the vast areas of cybersecurity, networking, the Cloud, desktop applications, CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft, ethical hacking, coding, development, Adobe, marketing, and much more. They truly impact the eLearning industry with monthly, annual and lifetime learning options, with courses available on-demand 24/7.

Get affordable IT training for yourself or your corporate team today

More From This Author
Blockchain: Already a “Big Deal” in IT, Will Become Integral to Our Everyday Lives.
The Perpetually Rising Ceiling of a Cybersecurity Career
Online IT Training Leader ITU Online Announces Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Course Offering
View All Stories From This Author