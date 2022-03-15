Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,926 in the last 365 days.

Blue Ink Title to Join Ganek PC

Blue Ink Title to officially become Ganek PC on April 15, 2022

Now, as a member of the Ganek family, we are thrilled to provide high-level administrative support to her team as we work together to instill even more value for her clients and Realtor partners.” ”
— Ganek Poncey-Highland Managing Partner and Principal Mimi McCain
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ganek PC, a top residential and commercial real estate and title insurance and closing solution, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Blue Ink Title. Starting April 15, Blue Ink Title will become Ganek Kirkwood with Blue Ink Title Founder Mehrnush Saadat joining Ganek PC as an Associate Partner and Managing Attorney.

Saadat has served the Atlanta real estate community since 2015. Coming together to form Ganek Kirkwood means more staff members, support and closing locations for Blue Ink Title clients. Since they met four years ago, Saadat and Ganek Poncey-Highland Managing Partner and Principal Mimi McCain have collaborated with each other for years.

“I wouldn’t have partnered with anyone else,” Saadat said. “It’s important to me that all of my clients know that a merger with Ganek will only continue and improve the high level of customer service that they have come to expect, appreciate and value from Blue Ink.”

McCain said there is great value in adding Mehrnush to the Ganek family.

“Mehrnush is bright, creative and entrepreneurial,” McCain said. “She has incredible relationships with agents, builders, buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta and has a great presence in Kirkwood. Now, as a member of the Ganek family, we are thrilled to provide high-level administrative support to her team as we work together to instill even more value and customer support for her clients and Realtor partners.”

For more information about Ganek PC, please visit www.ganekpc.com. If you would like to learn more about acquisitions and mergers at Ganek PC please email opportunities@ganekpc.com. For more information about Blue Ink Title, please visit www.blueinktitle.com.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications

You just read:

Blue Ink Title to Join Ganek PC

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.