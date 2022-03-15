Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,928 in the last 365 days.

Soundstripe Named #1 Fastest Growing Private Media Company in the Southeast by Inc. Magazine

Soundstripe Logo

Soundstripe Logo

We are honored to have our company recognized by Inc. on this prestigious list. It is a testament to our incredibly hardworking team who have led us through this growth.”
— Travis Terrell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundstripe, a leading provider of unlimited high-quality, royalty-free music, video, and sound effects for creators, is proud to announce its selection to the 2022 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list. After achieving a growth rate of 198% from 2018 to 2020, the company was named the #1 fastest growing private Media company in the Southeast, as well as #3 overall in Nashville, #4 in Tennessee, and #65 in the region on this prestigious list.

Founded in 2016 by Travis Terrell (Co-CEO), Micah Sannan (Co-CEO), and Trevor Hinesley (CTO), Soundstripe delivers a seamless licensing experience to creators through its extensive and high-quality library of stock media. In 2021 alone, the company issued a total of 3.5 million licenses for use in videos, podcasts, Twitch streams, and other projects. Since the company’s formation, they have paid out over $7 million to music creators so far.

“We are honored to have our company recognized by Inc. on this prestigious list, '' said Travis Terrell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe. “It is a testament to our incredibly hardworking team who have led us through this growth, while staying focused on our mission to Keep Creators Creating. We look forward to what the future holds for Soundstripe as we work to reach new milestones and provide even more opportunities for creators and musicians.”

An extension of the Inc. 5000, which lists the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S., the Inc. Regionals rank the fastest growing companies in a particular region. The list looks at companies’ achievements in generating both sustainable growth and jobs, ranking them according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a two-year period. Complete results and more information on the list can be viewed at inc.com/southeast.

About Soundstripe
Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects. It is driven by a unique subscription model that lets content creators pay a fee for usage of all the media in Soundstripe’s catalog, with a la carte licenses also available. This approach has led to more than 6 million licenses being issued for tens of thousands of customers in more than 140 countries since Soundstripe’s inception in 2016.

The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was selected for The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list in both 2019 and 2020, winning special awards for Values and Best in Leadership for co-founders Travis Terrell, Micah Sannan, and Trevor Hinesley. Soundstripe also won the Game-Changing Startup award in the Entertainment, Sports, and Media category at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2019 NEXT Awards, and was named one of the city’s Top 10 startup cultures by Powderkeg. For more information, visit soundstripe.com.

Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here

You just read:

Soundstripe Named #1 Fastest Growing Private Media Company in the Southeast by Inc. Magazine

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.