Soundstripe Named #1 Fastest Growing Private Media Company in the Southeast by Inc. Magazine

We are honored to have our company recognized by Inc. on this prestigious list. It is a testament to our incredibly hardworking team who have led us through this growth.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundstripe, a leading provider of unlimited high-quality, royalty-free music, video, and sound effects for creators, is proud to announce its selection to the 2022 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list. After achieving a growth rate of 198% from 2018 to 2020, the company was named the #1 fastest growing private Media company in the Southeast, as well as #3 overall in Nashville, #4 in Tennessee, and #65 in the region on this prestigious list.
— Travis Terrell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe
Founded in 2016 by Travis Terrell (Co-CEO), Micah Sannan (Co-CEO), and Trevor Hinesley (CTO), Soundstripe delivers a seamless licensing experience to creators through its extensive and high-quality library of stock media. In 2021 alone, the company issued a total of 3.5 million licenses for use in videos, podcasts, Twitch streams, and other projects. Since the company’s formation, they have paid out over $7 million to music creators so far.
“We are honored to have our company recognized by Inc. on this prestigious list, '' said Travis Terrell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe. “It is a testament to our incredibly hardworking team who have led us through this growth, while staying focused on our mission to Keep Creators Creating. We look forward to what the future holds for Soundstripe as we work to reach new milestones and provide even more opportunities for creators and musicians.”
An extension of the Inc. 5000, which lists the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S., the Inc. Regionals rank the fastest growing companies in a particular region. The list looks at companies’ achievements in generating both sustainable growth and jobs, ranking them according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a two-year period. Complete results and more information on the list can be viewed at inc.com/southeast.
About Soundstripe
Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects. It is driven by a unique subscription model that lets content creators pay a fee for usage of all the media in Soundstripe’s catalog, with a la carte licenses also available. This approach has led to more than 6 million licenses being issued for tens of thousands of customers in more than 140 countries since Soundstripe’s inception in 2016.
The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was selected for The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list in both 2019 and 2020, winning special awards for Values and Best in Leadership for co-founders Travis Terrell, Micah Sannan, and Trevor Hinesley. Soundstripe also won the Game-Changing Startup award in the Entertainment, Sports, and Media category at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2019 NEXT Awards, and was named one of the city’s Top 10 startup cultures by Powderkeg. For more information, visit soundstripe.com.
