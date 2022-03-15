The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) Presents Arizona Cannabiz Week
David Fowler co-founder and Executive Director at MITA, presents Arizona Cannabiz Week gathering junior level all the way to high-profile movers and shakers of the cannabis industry for a series of B2B and B2C events.
The MITA and Athletes for CARE golf tournament honoring four-time paralympian Kaitlyn Verfuerth will boast attendance of celebrity athletes including retired NFL legends, and longtime cannabis advocates, Marvin Washington, Ricky Williams, Jake Plummer, and Jim McMahon.
Arizona Cannabiz Week is a MITA original networking series designed to bring together national cannabis executives and entrepreneurs from around the globe.
According to MITA co-founder and CEO Demitri Downing, the series will draw upper management, C-level executives, and policy makers in order to spotlight Arizona’s fast growing cannabis industry and raise money for a non-profit organization, Athletes for CARE.
The innovative series includes two evening networking opportunities, a women’s empowerment brunch, and a charity golf tournament spotlighting Paralympian gold medal winner Kaitlyn Verfuerth, and other star athletes.
“Arizona has a cannabis program that is the envy of the country. We encourage the public to join us for education, fun, non-profit fundraising and a rare opportunity to meet the movers and shakers of the national cannabis industry,” said MITA co-founder and Executive Director, David Fowler.
Arizona Cannabiz Week Itinerary:
Day 1: Wednesday, March 30 - Join MITA and the Arizona cannabis business community for a traditional networking event, 5 - 9 p.m. at the Found:RE Hotel, 1100 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
Day 2: Thursday, March 31 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Blunt Brunch, a women empowerment innovative networking series will host an event exclusive to female executives. At 6 p.m., a VIP cocktail reception will be hosted by KOR Medical.
Day 3: Friday, April 1 - MITA and Athletes for CARE collaborate for a charity golf tournament and all day networking on the grass. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Ocotillo Golf Club, 3751 S. Clubhouse Drive in Chandler, Arizona.
Arizona Cannabiz Week is a comprehensive networking series for entrepreneurs and executives to network, navigate the nuances of the cannabis market in Arizona and beyond, and connect with colleagues.
To sponsor, attend, or learn more about Arizona Cannabiz Week, email David Fowler at david@mita-az.org or visit mita-az.org.
About MITA
The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA), founded by Demitri Downing, is the voice of the Arizona cannabis industry with a mission to help Arizona’s businesses stay informed, network and thrive. The organization has been named among the Top Networking Organizations by the Phoenix Business Journal for the past six years. MITA works directly with members and policy makers to ensure a fair, tightly regulated and successful cannabis economy. MITA represents the dispensary community and other stakeholders who are committed to building a strong and sustainable future for legitimate medical marijuana and adult use consumption. MITA offers unparalleled networking opportunities, exclusive access to industry information, special training and education opportunities. For information, visit MITA-AZ.org.
Event Contact:
David Fowler
david@mita-az.org
602-790-8876
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
