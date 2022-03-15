The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) Presents Arizona Cannabiz Week

David Fowler co-founder and Executive Director at MITA, presents Arizona Cannabiz Week gathering junior level all the way to high-profile movers and shakers of the cannabis industry for a series of B2B and B2C events.

The MITA and Athletes for CARE golf tournament honoring four-time paralympian Kaitlyn Verfuerth will boast attendance of celebrity athletes including retired NFL legends, and longtime cannabis advocates, Marvin Washington, Ricky Williams, Jake Plummer, and Jim McMahon.