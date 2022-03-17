Search Solution Group Celebrates 20 Years of Award-Winning Talent Placement
CHARLOTTE, NC, US, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in 2002, Search Solution Group, a premier executive recruitment agency and headhunting firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is celebrating 20 years of connecting companies across the globe with today’s top talent.
“I started Search Solution Group because I wanted to help companies with their hiring needs – connecting them with the best talent possible with exceptional speed, quality, reliability, and personalized service,” said Search Solution Group president Jeremy Gnozzo. “I am tremendously proud of the team we have created and the partnerships we have built over the years. What started as a one-man operation two decades ago is now one of the most respected and recognized recruiting and headhunting firms in the country.”
Since opening its doors, Search Solution Group has celebrated a variety of accolades, including:
• Being named among the ‘Best and Brightest Companies to Work For’ by The National Association for Business Resources
• Making the Inc. 5000 list six years in a row
• Earning gold level status for ‘Company of the Year’ by Best in Biz Awards
• Topping Charlotte Business Journal’s list of ‘Best Places to Work’
“The hiring landscape is constantly changing, and at Search Solution Group we pride ourselves on keeping a constant pulse on the talent market so we can help our clients fill their open positions as quickly and seamlessly as possible,” Gnozzo said. “Our commitment to excellence has served us well over the past 20 years, and it will continue to guide us for years to come.”
About Search Solution Group
For decades, Search Solution Group has built a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of top-level talent. Their recruiters have an unmatched ability to consult with clients and candidates alike. Through a rigorous vetting process, SSG provides only the best matches for unique business needs. Search Solution Group has built a proven track record of unparalleled success in order to become a leader across every industry and job function.
Begin your search for top talent with Search Solution’s newest technologies, niche search methodology, and dedicated client relations today!
