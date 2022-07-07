Charlotte Recruitment and Staffing Firm Opens New Headquarters in Lower South End
EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Solution Group, the nation’s premier full-service Headhunting, Staffing, and Executive Search Firm, has officially relocated its corporate headquarters.
Search Solution Group’s new headquarters is located in the Lower South End, widely considered Charlotte’s entertainment district, within walking distance of the newly built light rail.
The company moved its headquarters from Buffalo, N.Y to Charlotte, N.C. in 2004. Having completed the company’s fifth expansion over the last eighteen years, company executives hope that the state-of-the-art 19,000-square-foot building will provide the necessary space to continue SSG’s growth for years to come.
The new office provides Search Solution Group with room to continue adding to its Business Development, and Project Delivery teams. The open layout encourages a team-focused culture and fosters collaboration between departments. It includes an expanded dining area and common recreation areas. It is outfitted with the latest technology in terms of collaboration tools equipped for video conferencing that allows SSG to stay connected with their clients around the globe.
Search Solution Group is excited to be moving into their office space and have the ability to work together after two years of being fully remote. The new space reflects their professional development and showcases where SSG is heading as a company.
About Search Solution Group
Search Solution Group is the nation’s premier headhunting and executive search firm specializing in industry-specific headhunting. SSG finds the absolute best talent in the disciplines of Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, Information Technology, Marketing, Sales, Life Sciences, Operations Management, Supply Chain, Compensation & Benefits, and more. The network of top national headhunters specializes in placing upper-level management and C-Level positions while also catering to clients’ mid-level roles. With multiple tiers of service available to business partners and industry-leading success rates, it is no wonder why Search Solution Group has grown the way it has.
Eric Fehr
Eric Fehr
