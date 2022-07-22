Charlotte Business Journal Recognizes Search Solution Staffing as one of 2022’s Largest Temp Staffing Companies
Announcement regarding Search Solution Staffing Making CBJ List of Top Temporary Staffing Companies
We are proud and excited to be named one of Charlotte’s Top Staffing Firms, for the second year in a row.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temporary and contract-based staffing firm Search Solution Staffing has made the Queen City's 2022 list of the largest temporary staffing companies. Produced and ranked by the Charlotte Business Journal, this list was locally researched by Amy Shapiro, their in-house Director, and was released on July 15, 2022.
— Ashley Goldberg, President - Staffing Division, Search Solution Group
Search Solution Staffing, the staffing division of Search Solution Group was founded in 2016 and has since built a reputable and impressive track record.
Search Solution Staffing takes extreme pride to be named in the same list of industry leaders for the largest number of local temps currently on payroll.
“We are proud and excited to be named one of Charlotte’s Top Staffing Firms, for the second year in a row. Our team has remained diligent in building professional relationships and partnering with clients across the city. We are looking forward to 2022 and beyond, and to continuing our growth and success.” - Ashley Goldberg, President - Staffing Division, Search Solution Group
Search Solution Staffing is a full-service staffing agency with a national footprint focused on the temporary, contract, and contract-to-hire market.
- Hiring a temporary or contract employee can be a time-consuming and challenging task for companies.
- Their expert account managers handle the countless details that go into hiring by implementing a customized, flexible staffing solution that's catered to the needs of their client.
- Whether you are interested in becoming a client or a contractor, SSS will work to find the right match for you.
Connect with Search Solution Staffing today, or email the Director of Marketing, Greg Moores, at gmoores@ssgresume.com for further information on this ranking.
Greg Moores
Search Solution Group
+1 980-580-5987
email us here