Search Solution Group Launches Specialized Team to Help Clients Fill Critical HR Roles
US, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As companies continue to look for ways to find, recruit and retain talent in a post-pandemic world, HR roles have become more important than ever before. In fact, Search Solution Group, a premier executive recruitment agency and headhunting firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC has seen a 60% increase in HR placements over the last two years. To help their clients fill these critical roles, Search Solution Group has launched a specialized HR headhunting team to pair the best HR candidates with their clients’ open positions as quickly and as seamlessly as possible.
“Many companies continue to deal with hiring challenges from the pandemic – and subsequent ‘great resignation’ – and they are leaning on their HR teams to find new talent while keeping current employees happy,” said Search Solution Group President Ashley Goldberg. “After listening to our clients and studying labor trends, we found that certain HR functions, such as Total Rewards, Compensation and Benefits, and Talent Acquisition are more imperative than ever which is why we decided to create this specialized team to help our clients fill these critical roles.”
As one of the nation’s top HR recruitment firms, Search Solution Group has cultivated one of the largest networks of HR talent in the country. This newly formed project team is comprised of 12 HR subject matter experts who are dedicated to working with clients to fully understand their organization, business model, and HR recruiting needs.
“At Search Solution Group, we understand the needs of our clients are constantly changing, and we pride ourselves on keeping a pulse on the talent market and staying up-to-date on market trends,” Goldberg said. “We know the demand for talented HR experts is here to stay, and our new HR project team is poised to help current and future clients find qualified and skilled HR professionals who can add value to their respective teams.”
About Search Solution Group
For decades, Search Solution Group has built a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of top-level talent. Their recruiters have an unmatched ability to consult with clients and candidates alike. Through a rigorous vetting process, Search Solution Group provides only the best matches for unique business needs. Search Solution Group has a proven track record of unparalleled success in finding and matching the right talent to the right client organization.
