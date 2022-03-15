TripShock Jolts into Atlanta With New Partnerships & Activity Offerings

Leading online travel agency is partnering with local excursions to promote and support tourism in Atlanta, GA.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TripShock, a leading online travel agency, today announced it is partnering with local attractions in Atlanta, GA. With more than 1.5 million monthly page views, new Atlanta products on Tripshock.com signal rapid expansion for the travel platform which already has partnerships in 53 states and garners more than $25 million in annual revenue.

Founded in 2009 as a tool that connects travelers with unforgettable experiences in Destin, FL, TripShock has since expanded to include more than 1,000 unique experiences throughout the USA. Recent additions to TripShock catalog include everything from a local winery tour and southern cuisine tasting to a family-friendly day pass at Fun Spot Atlanta.

“We have always been focused on creating a user experience that is both simple and informative so our customers can focus on having fun,” said VP of Product Supply, Rachel Dickey. “We found such a versatile group of partners in Atlanta and we look forward to adding even more tours and attractions in the near future.”

Much of the TripShock success can be attributed to the wealth of trust by consumers. Besides the ability to book tours and attractions, TripShock offers Atlanta travelers visitor guides, indepth traveler story reviews, and travel blogs covering everything from family tours, to seasonal travel ideas. Not only does every user have access to a variety of verified local experiences, but they also have the confidence that they are getting the lowest price available. Additionally, to adequately support the more than 500,000 average monthly visitors, there is also a support team of TripShock agents available daily via phone, email, or live chat from 7am to 7pm CST. With 75% of purchases made from a mobile device, TripShock is quickly evolving into the go-to travel and tour booking solution for today’s modern traveler.

About TripShock

TripShock connects tourists with the best local businesses to create a wealth of unforgettable, family-friendly travel experiences. Its personable team of innovators and local experts combine to deliver an incredible user experience, creating lasting impressions and simplifying the travel planning process. TripShock strives to promote the cities throughout the U.S. as the premier destination for traveling families through education and opportunity in order to drive business to its partners and tour operators.

