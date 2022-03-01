TripShock Offers Even More Options for Exploring Tennessee

Leading online travel agency, TripShock, expands to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TripShock, the leading online travel agency with a team of live agents today announced that it is partnering with Tennessee businesses in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Nashville. With more than 1.5 million monthly page views on Tripshock.com, the website streamlines the booking process in the digital age and is a resource that helps adventurers simplify each step of the planning an engaging travel itinerary. New partnerships in Tennessee reflect the brand’s commitment to offering a variety of highly amusing activities and highlighting the magic of American tourism.

“With such an abundant history of art, music and culture, Tennessee has so much to explore,” said CEO Greg Fisher. “We’ve already gotten an amazing response from those who have experienced Tennessee using TripShock and we’re looking forward to adding even more remarkable experiences for our customers.”

Since its initial launch, TripShock has forged partnerships with attractions that appeal to a broad range of ages and interests. Featuring more than 1,000 different attractions to choose from, 90% of TripShock users make their first purchase within 72 hours of their initial site visit. Presently, TripShock users have the ability to book an extensive range of experiences from a helicopter tour of Gatlinburg to a canoe & kayak excursion in Nashville. TripShock offers a multifaceted portfolio of activities and destinations to choose from whether searching for exciting nearby experiences or organizing experiences for a fun family trip.

Making its mark in 54 destinations, TripShock draws in more than $25 million annually. This number continues to grow as more travelers visit the website to effortlessly book their perfect getaway. The amount of trust placed by consumers has contributed greatly to the online travel giant’s success. Besides offering travelers some of the lowest prices in the industry, every TripShock user has access to a knowledgeable team of agents by phone, live chat, or email. With 75% of purchases made from a mobile device and more than 500,000 monthly visitors, TripShock is quickly evolving into the go-to travel and tour booking solution for today’s modern traveler.

TripShock connects tourists with the best local businesses to create a wealth of unforgettable, family-friendly travel experiences. Its personable team of innovators and local experts combine to deliver an incredible user experience, creating lasting impressions and simplifying the travel planning process. TripShock strives to promote the cities throughout the U.S. as the premier destination for traveling families through education and opportunity in order to drive business to its partners and tour operators.

For more information, visit the company website at Tripshock.com.