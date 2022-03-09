TripShock Helps to Navigate Boston Travel with Tours, Attractions, and Local Activities

Leading online travel agency, TripShock, expands offerings to include Boston, MA, attractions, tours, and activities.

In Boston, TripShock will provide travelers a wealth of fun and interesting things to do in the city. All while offering an easy online booking process with low prices and customer support.” — Mike Fisher, VP of Marketing

DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TripShock, the online travel agency that connects local businesses with family travelers from around the USA today announced that it is expanding into Boston, MA. With more than one and a half million page views on Tripshock.com, the travel platform will now help New England tourists discover and experience local gems. From exploring the beauty of Beacon Hill to uncovering the best photo opportunities in North End Little Italy, itineraries created with TripShock are enriched with historical, cultural and architectural commentary.

“When accepting new partnerships, we focus on compelling tours and attractions that contribute to the robust variety of offerings already on Tripshock.com,” says Vice President of Supply, Rachel Dickey. “We are thrilled to collaborate with local Boston businesses and connect travelers with experiences they will treasure forever.”

Since entering the market, Boston tour listings on TripShock have grown by more than 40% with new attractions on the way. Some of the new partners include the Beacon Hill Photo & Walking Tour, Boston Old Town Trolley Tour Gold Pass, North End Little Italy Photo Tour, and Highlights of Boston Photo Tour, among others. The supply team at TripShock is targeting the activities that highlight the city, this includes history tours, city tours, boat cruises, and ghost hunting.

Along with its tour offerings, TripShock will also be creating travel resources including videos, blogs, landmark guides, and in-depth reviews of local attractions. While operating in Boston, the marketing team will also be seeking partners to strengthen TripShock's ties to the local community.

TripShock currently offers more than 1,000 attractions in 54 markets and grosses more than $25 million annually. Those numbers continue to rise as more people use Tripshock.com to book attractions and live entertainment. Currently, the site attracts more than 500,000 average monthly visitors and 90% of users book their first activity within 72 hours of visiting the platform. Much of the OTA’s success can be attributed to the wealth of trust by consumers. Not only does every user have access to a wide variety of verified local experiences, but also to daily support from Tripshock agents from 7am to 6pm (CT).

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Tripshock.com.

About TripShock

TripShock connects tourists with the best local businesses to create a wealth of unforgettable, family-friendly travel experiences. Its personable team of innovators and local experts combine to deliver an incredible user experience, creating lasting impressions and simplifying the travel planning process. TripShock strives to promote the cities throughout the U.S. as the premier destination for traveling families through education and opportunity in order to drive business to its partners and tour operators.

For more information, visit the company website at Tripshock.com.



