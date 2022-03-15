Replace Your University Set to Grow 500% in 2022

The company is currently on track for massive growth after launch of new programs and relationships set to increase valuations substantially

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Replace Your University, previously known as Replace Your Mortgage , officially launched their new brand on the 11th of February and exceeded projections. The online launch party was a 3-hour long broadcast and had company executives giving out gems of information to those looking to improve their financial position – from reducing debt and paying off liabilities in record time to increasing wealth and making sound investments. This officially marked the transition of their rebrand to the parent company – Replace Your University. It also marks a transition stage for the company with multiple new relationships and an expanded strategy helping the company scale to new revenue goals.The founder & CEO of Replace Your University Michael Lush, jumped on a live Zoom broadcast as part of the RYU kickoff party . He was joined by Matt Workman, the CEO, Derrick Waltz (the CSO) and Edmund Fontana (the CEO of Replace Your Employer). What was originally meant to be a 1-hour call quickly transitioned into a 3-hour brain dump where the team was answering questions from dozens of clients and the community. They freely gave away some highly valuable financial tips their existing clients have used to save tens of thousands of dollars.Over the past 6 years Replace Your Mortgage has grown into the dominant force in the mortgage education space. They are well known for helping clients learn how to utilize & implement financing strategies to help the middle class take advantage of the same structures the wealthy use to pay off their home (resulting in potentially saving more than a hundred thousand in interest payments paid on standard mortgages), debt management, and build wealth.Now, as of the 11th of February, they have opened their new programs to the public after refining them over the last couple years with existing clients (many of whom have achieved outstanding success). An example of the results that have been achieved is Edmund Fontana, who now runs the “Replace Your Employer” program. He started as a client of Replace Your Mortgage years ago, and he was fascinated with the results he achieved. This led to him working part-time as a sales consultant. More recently he took part in the real estate investing program (as part of the early testers) and was able to replace his 6-figure income in 6 months. Now he is currently the CEO of the division. Many others have had high levels of success despite the limited timeframe it has been available.Replace Your University appears to have hit another homerun based on the buzz generated from their new launch. The results prior members have achieved has been incredible. It’s inspiring to see a company making such an impact that most employees of the company started as clients, and it changed their lives to the point they shifted from successful careers to be a part of this young company. It will be exciting to watch the success now that new programs are open to the public.###You can learn more about Replace Your University and the bootcamp by going to their website www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com and creating a free account. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.

