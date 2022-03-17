B2B Vault unlocks intelligent tools, resources for business owners

Payments industry leader shares tips on tech, crypto, selling with SMBs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Vault a podcast series produced by Nationwide Payments Systems, is back by popular demand in 2022, with essential tools and support to help business owners win and retain customers, according to Allen Kopelman, a serial entrepreneur with deep roots in the payments industry who created the series.

“People ask why I started the B2B Vault podcast,” Kopelman said. “Like most entrepreneurs, I find people listen more than they read and I wanted to reach my audience. Podcasts are a great way to share useful information with business owners.”

Kopelman, a payments industry leader and former executive chef, brings 20 years of merchant services industry experience to the show, sharing insights, knowledge and important updates on payments industry, entrepreneurship, and fintech trends.

B2B Vault will explore topics impacting the small business community, Kopelman stated, delivered in a casual, down-to-earth format, including, but not limited to, the following:

Payment processing tips: Find out about new products and how to use them in your business.

Merchant services updates: Learn about new rules, regulations, and laws that affect business owners.

Credit card processing industry solutions: Find out about specific solutions and software for your industry or business.

FinTech, PayTech: Learn about the latest technology for payment processing solutions.

Real people, real stories

Real entrepreneurs who have met and solved real challenges will share insights and information from a spectrum of industries and business models, Kopelman added. These high-quality, high-frequency discussions will be provided by business insiders and explained in ways that other business owners can appreciate and understand, he stated.

“I wanted my podcast to be wildly unconventional, so for starters I decided not to have one or two a week, like most I had seen, but three to four episodes a week,” Kopelman said. “And instead of having invited guests on my shows, I would add people in real time and live stream our discussions on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.”

B2B Vault is an educational, commercial-free series focused on news, product knowledge, industry solutions, and changes being made by card brands. The series will occasionally offer longer podcasts dealing with important business issues, interviews, and subject matter experts, Kopelman said, adding, “our objective is to help business owners understand more about credit card processing and how merchant services works.”

Subscribe, apply today

For more information about subscribing or appearing on the B2B Vault, visit https://b2bvault.info/

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault was founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, a serial entrepreneur who successfully bootstrapped several businesses, including Nationwide Payment Systems inc. in 2001.

Experienced in technology, finance and negotiating deals of all types, Kopelman is keenly interested in helping other business owners grow and scale. With 20 plus years of experience in merchant services, Alan shares tips on his blog https://NPSBANK.com/articles and through his business and consulting practice. For more details on B2BVault, visit https://b2bvault.info/ .

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems Inc., founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, services merchants across the United States, helping businesses of all sizes and a wide variety of industries, from low to high-risk profiles. We work with several front-end processors and banks, enabling us to support a wide range of hardware, software and vertical industries. Our consultants can guide you through every facet of technology, commerce and payment processing. Visit us at https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.