A sea of opportunities at The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit will be held this March 29th at the V hotel in Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit is the highest-profile event in the United Arab Emirates dedicated to promoting investment, foreign direct investment (FDI), and economic diplomacy.

This year the Investment Summit returns in its familiar format to provide exciting opportunities for more investors from more markets and excellent representation from economic developers from different nations to engage and interact.

The March edition of The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit will be the most highly anticipated and productive investment event you have ever attended.

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, announced the registration is still open for the "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit, which will take place March 29, 2022, at the V hotel in Dubai. "We are looking forward to welcoming our Investment Summit family back together to safely network in person, have crucial conversations on investment, and create a space for participants to learn more about investing and growing," he said.

Additionally, the Investment Summit focuses on the global investment environment, industry trends, and new opportunities for all attendees. It features senior government officials, C-Suite business executives, and other thought leaders.

The "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit will feature exciting business and networking opportunities for all participants, with innovation and entrepreneurship at the forefront.

The "Startups: Unicorn glamorous strategy vs. Cockroach survival strategy" panel will connect early-stage and startup technology companies to prospects for advancement in the global market. This panel will allow participants to exhibit their products and services at branded booths.

The "Women in Business: The Rise of Women in Leadership" panel, geared towards international women founders, entrepreneurs, and executives in the different sectors, will see its second iteration at the Investment Summit.

Following the world's ambitious action to tackle the climate crisis and set on the path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, The "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit will also include special keynote speakers to convene stakeholders in clean energy sectors.

Historically, the Summit attracts more than 1,000 business investors from more than 56 international markets to connect with economic developers from nearly every nation.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest-growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum to stimulate business.

Founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel, the organization comprises high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization's initiative will generate tremendous opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.