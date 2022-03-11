Submit Release
"Let Money Talk" Investment Summit will Attract Record Number of Global Investors

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

With more than 120 global investors, The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit will showcase the promising event of the country.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 120 global investors, The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit March Edition will showcase the most promising companies, investors, and leading research institutions.

"Let Monet Talk" is well-known among leading investors as well as small and micro-cap companies for hosting seamless, in-person events throughout the year that drive ROI on both sides of the equation.

Presenting companies gathered from various sectors will once again be provided with unique opportunities to meet and interact with qualified investors at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit.

Following its previous successful event, The Abrahamic Business Circle will once again leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants.

The Abrahamic Business Circle's effective brand awareness enhances visibility before investors, journalists, consumers, and the public through financial news and content distribution, content curation, global and audio press releases, social media, and more.

This year's "Let Money Talk" summit brings together a carefully curated selection of companies and investors representing some of the most innovative corporate management teams gathered from the healthcare, financial, technology, crypto, energy, industrials, financials, materials, and biotech sectors.

"The Abrahamic Business Circle is pleased to continue working for all business leaders and investors who are looking to grow their network and deals," Said Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founder, and Chairman of The Circle.

Register now at: https://www.theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com/registration/

Don't miss out on the incredible event.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest-growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum to stimulate business.

Founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel, the organization comprises high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization's initiative will generate tremendous opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

Contact
The Abrahamic Business Circle
contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations


