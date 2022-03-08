The Abrahamic Business Circle awards: Recognise the Excellence in Business and Diplomacy Development.

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

The Awards recognize business leaders for their outstanding professional careers and their contribution to the development of their country.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivan Duque Marquez, President of Colombia, and Paris Hilton, Soliacite have been distinguished by The Abrahamic Business Circle with this honorable award for their business work and their contribution to Economic Diplomacy.

This coming March 29th, at the V Hotel in Dubai, the Abrahamic Business Circle will host its next event, "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit. During the day, magnificent investors, Industry experts, UHNWI, and business leaders will have the attendees grooming for their next business deal.

The event will also be the perfect scenario to recognize leaders who had outstood for their marvelous work in Economic Diplomacy and Business career. H.E. F. Houmard, President of the Global Union, will be among the awardees and Mohamed Al Ali CEO of Al Ali Holdings.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is an organization that fosters cooperation between peoples through tolerance and business relations; it was established in 2020 by Dr. Raphael Nagel, a businessman, philanthropist, and economic advisor to financial entities and governments.

The Circle was founded to create a global business group where investors, business leaders, and UHNWI from all over the world can interconnect and make easy and profitable deals.

The name of Abrahamic Business Circle was inspired by the existence of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi.

With Members coming from 56 countries, The Abrahamic Business Circle makes long-distance relationships shorter by creating a unique networking opportunity.

At the same time, they allow their members to interact with various senior government officials and businesses leaders who are looking to expand their portfolios.

The total of investments exchanged since the inception of The Abrahamic Business Circle after signing the Abraham Accords has reached 2.5 Billion AED ($675.2 Million). The Organization's Initiatives have empowered its members with continuing knowledge and expanding valuable contacts.

