FPT Group to build education complex in Hà Nam

VIETNAM, March 14 -  

Representives from the People’s Committee of Hà Nam hand over the certificate for the Nam Cao University Area project. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NAM — The People’s Committee of Hà Nam Province last week handed over an investment registration certificate to FPT Education, of the technology service company FPT Group, to invest in Nam Cao University Area in Phủ Lý City.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trương Quốc Huy said that an area of 400ha was earmarked at the 1,000ha Nam Cao University Area to attract investment from universities.

He pledged that local authorities will create the best conditions for the prompt implementation of the project, asking relevant agencies to work with the FPT Group to soon complete administrative procedures.

Construction of the 10ha FPT UniSchool Hà Nam education complex is set to begin this year and finish a year later.

Upon its completion, the complex is projected to create about 1,000 jobs in Hà Nam and surrounding localities, and welcome up to 10,000 students per year.

It is hoped to train high-quality students and human resources for the province’s socio-economic development strategy. — VNS

