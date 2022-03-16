ARCCOS REVOLUTIONIZES PLAYER ANALYTICS WITH STROKES GAINED INSIGHTS FOR EACH CLUB
Strokes Gained by Club leverages on-course shot data to highlight performance & inform buying decisions via head-to-head comparisonsSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arccos – the pioneer of big data and Artificial Intelligence for golf – today announced Strokes Gained by Club, a groundbreaking new feature that allows players to see which clubs in their bag are gaining or costing them strokes on the course, and to make more informed purchasing and set-up decisions via head-to-head product comparisons.
Set to premiere in April for all users of the Arccos Caddie app, Strokes Gained by Club represents the first time that personalized advanced analytics has been applied to on-course equipment performance. Its release comes shortly after Arccos introduced a golf ball data capture system. Strokes Gained by Club was built by Arccos’ in-house data and engineering teams, which leveraged the company’s unmatched dataset that now includes more than 500 million shots and billions of related data points recorded during over 10 million rounds played by Arccos members.
“The insights gained from Strokes Gained by Club are way beyond what’s available on the PGA Tour and will have a dramatic impact on equipment choices by players, their coaches and clubfitters,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO and Co-Founder. “It’s just the latest step in our ongoing innovation cycle that’s leveraging a massive and unrivalled dataset to help golfers make smarter decisions before, during and after their rounds.”
Designed for use by golfers of all skill levels, Strokes Gained by Club assesses equipment performance versus the target handicap a player selects, thereby offering a precise view of which clubs are contributing to better scoring, and those that are holding them back. Among the key applications of this tool are the ability for a player to easily compare their performance with a current club to a prospective purchase (i.e. Driver A vs. Driver B), or determine the impact of a set-up adjustment (i.e. loft, face angle, shaft, grip).
"As coaches, we’re always working to identify how to help students improve their performance as efficiently as possible,” said Erika Larkin, Arccos Ambassador, PGA Professional and one of the Golf Digest 50 Best Teachers in America. “Until now, we never had a tool that allows us to use on-course data to quickly and easily pinpoint the need for equipment adjustments. This will be a huge asset when it comes to focusing instruction and consistently setting players up for success.”
Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos Caddie automatically tracks your shots while delivering in-round insights and personalized Strokes Gained analytics for every game aspect. The system is highlighted by an A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for every golf hole on earth. These innovations helped new Arccos Caddie members who played at least 10 rounds lower their handicap index by an average of 5.78 strokes in 2021.
The Arccos Caddie system and the Arccos Caddie Link wearable are permitted under the Rules of Golf (USGA Decision Numbers 2018-0414 and 2020-0305).
About Arccos Golf LLC
Arccos Golf LLC develops game-changing connected golf products. The company is revolutionizing the golfing experience by integrating automatic shot tracking with Artificial Intelligence to deliver unparalleled insights that help players maximize their potential. Listed among the “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Fast Company, ranking #3 in the Sports category globally, Arccos boasts the golf industry’s richest data set. Its official partners include TaylorMade (smart clubs), PING (smart clubs), Cobra Golf (smart clubs), Microsoft (A.I. & cloud computing), Club Champion (smart fitting), TXG (smart fitting) and Cool Clubs (smart fitting).
