FAST500 firms optimistic about 2022

VIETNAM, March 15 -

The perspective of Merry Land Hải Giang invested by Hưng Thịnh Land JSC - one of FAST500 firms. About 67.6 per cent of the surveyed companies are confident about the year ahead. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — Some 83.3 per cent of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Việt Nam (FAST500) are optimistic about the outlook and growth opportunities of the domestic market this year.

They are confident that as the economy is on course to recover to pre-pandemic levels, a bright future lays ahead, according to a recent survey conducted by Vietnam Report.

Out of the companies quizzed, 89.2 per cent of them say they are planning to expand business while 86.5 per cent said they have contingents of highly-qualified, experienced and disciplined personnel.

About 67.6 per cent of the surveyed companies are confident about their competitive edge as they boast good relations with partners and customers, and high-quality and competitive-priced products.

Around 62.2 per cent show changes in their awareness of the strong wave of digital transformation in all areas, and that they must have clear visions and business strategies to catch up with the market trends.

FAST500 firms give priority to six strategies to deal with growth challenges. About 91.9 per cent of them plan to ramp up personnel training, 83.8 per cent will focus more on sales promotion, 67.6 per cent want to accelerate digital transformation, 56.8 per cent are committed to ensuring employment, wages and benefits of their workers, 48.6 per cent aim to strengthen their risk management system, and 37.8 per cent plan to step up co-operation and investment in the near future.

The survey also reveals that FAST500 expects that Government will continue stabilising the macroeconomy this year, keeping inflation under control, expanding trade promotion, launching more support packages, and accelerating public administrative reforms, to facilitate their business activities.

They also hope that government will build a better business environment and help unleash more potential resources to provide momentum for sustainable growth.

FAST500 was announced last week based on independent research and assessment of Vietnam Report JSC. It complies with international standards and was drawn up in consultation with domestic and foreign experts.

The FAST 500 rankings are also based on international standards, including the models of the Inc 500, Fortune 500, and Deloitte 500.

The performance of the companies was calculated by the CAGR on revenue and also based on criteria such as total assets, the number of workers, after-tax profits, and prestige in the media.

This year, Hưng Thịnh Land JSC, MB AGEAS Life Insurance Company Limited and Tín Việt Finance JSC topped the list. — VNS