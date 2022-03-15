Vietnamese users eligible to open virtual credit cards

VIETNAM, March 15 -

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has announced the expansion of the card opening ecosystem in the Bizverse World virtual environment, bringing new experience of opening virtual credit cards to Vietnamese users.

“This is one of the activities on developing the card opening ecosystem that VIB has promoted to continuously brings innovative and convenient service experiences to Vietnamese users,” Trần Thu Hương - Head of Strategy cum Head of Retail Banking of VIB said.

“In VIB's unlimited card opening ecosystem, we are integrating many card opening channels in real space and virtual environment, at branches or on leading e-commerce platforms in Việt Nam and the region.”

“With the maximum support of today's leading technologies, Vietnamese users can easily open VIB credit cards anywhere, on any platform, and whenever they need it," Hương said.

Unlimited card opening ecosystem

Over the past years, VIB has been implementing the strategy on developing an unlimited card opening ecosystem, especially on the digital platform, through cooperation with partners which have sufficient capacities in technology, customers development, creativity and sensitivity to trends. Thereby, the bank has accelerated its comprehensive digital transformation of business operations, towards increasing outstanding efficiency with the maximum support of technology.

With the expansion of the card opening ecosystem in the virtual environment, VIB is the first bank in Việt Nam to participate in the Metaverse. That is a platform in which businesses can easily bring their business models to the virtual environment and maximise their business efficiency.

The ecosystem enables users to visit VIB showroom, register to open and immediately receive a real credit card with a limit of up to VNĐ200 million within 15-30 minutes.

That will bring fascinating experiences for users who can register to open a VIB card on a virtual platform commonly found in sci-fi movies, where they can freely express their personal values, enhance their creativity and social influence. Then they will receive VIB credit cards with a limit of up to VNĐ200 million in the real world.

On the occasion, VIB is implementing a promotion program which offers annual fee exemption for users who open a card at VIB showroom on Bizverse World from now until April 30, 2022.

Previously, VIB has cooperated with Fiza to provide a card opening solution based on eKYC technology for Vietnamese users who are currently using the Zalo platform.

Fiza is considered one of the country’s leading providers of technology solutions for the financial and banking sectors, helping these organisations speed up the appliance of the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Data Processing, Cloud Finance, into their business activities, thus contributing to promoting digital transformation in the financial sector.

The cooperation with Fiza will help VIB bring a better, smarter, and more convenient service experience to domestic customers when they can use banking services directly on Zalo.

The 100 per cent online card opening process has resulted in an explosion in credit card registration through VIB's online channel. — Photo courtesy of VIB

Opening cards 100% online

VIB's unlimited card opening ecosystem which is supported by leading modern card technology and 100 per cent online card opening process, allows customers to apply for card opening online and instantly receive credit cards with a limit of up to VNĐ200 million in just 15-30 minutes, without visiting a branch, proving their income and directly meeting bank’s employees.

The 100 per cent online card opening process has resulted in an explosion in credit card registration through VIB's online channel. The contribution ratio of this channel increased from 9 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 to nearly 50 per cent at the end of 2021, compared to the traditional channels.

Personalised credit card lines

Besides the unlimited card opening ecosystem and the 100 per cent online card opening process, the bank’s credit card personalisation strategy has also worked.

The unique credit card lines with tailored features and outstanding benefits have better met the needs of customers. That have helped affirm VIB’s leading position in the local credit card market.

Personalised credit card lines have brought outstanding growth for VIB. Last year, total spending via the bank’s credit cards reached VNĐ39.8 trillion, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of total spending via Mastercard in Việt Nam.

In 2021, a series of VIB credit card indicators all grew 3-4 times, even 9-15 times compared to the market average, such as the number of transactions, the value of online transactions, the rate of activated cards, spending at home and abroad, according to a report from Mastercard. — VNS