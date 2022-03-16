Sabio Group Unveils Keynote Speaker for its flagship Digital Transformation Event, ‘Disrupt ‘22’
Dr Anne Marie Imafidon MBE - a Maths & Tech thought leader & star arithmetician of Channel 4’s ‘Countdown’ - will entertain delegates at Sabio’s UK event
As a forward-thinking & barrier-breaking keynote speaker – and now very much recognised as a respected thought leader across the technology world – Dr. Imafidon will inspire our CX audience at Disrupt”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Dr Anne Marie Imafidon MBE - a Mathematics & Technology thought leader and star arithmetician of Channel 4’s ‘Countdown’ - will entertain delegates at Sabio’s UK event in April
— Tim Pickard, Chief Marketing Officer, Sabio Group
• Dr Imafidon is considered one of the most influential women in the UK technology space, specialising in A.I, the Future of Work and other related topics
• Disrupt ‘22 is set to take place at The Brewery, London on Tuesday, April 5th in front of over 400 CX experts
Sabio Group, the digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist, has unveiled the keynote speaker for its flagship technology event - ‘Disrupt ‘22’.
Dr Anne Marie Imafidon MBE, a mathematics and technology thought leader and one of the most influential women in the UK tech space, will entertain and inspire CX experts at the event at The Brewery in London.
The author and TV presenter was recently ‘keeper of numbers’ on the hit Channel 4 TV Show, ‘Countdown’ - replacing Rachel Riley for 60 episodes.
Dr. Imafidon is also the co-founder of the award-winning social enterprise, STEMettes, which is dedicated to inspiring and promoting the next generation of young women in the STEM sectors.
At ‘Disrupt’, delegates will hear her thoughts on the future of the technology industry, particularly focusing on AI and Automation and the Future of Work in the contact centre.
She said: “It’s wonderful to be able to attend physical events again and I am genuinely both excited and delighted to be performing as keynote speaker at Sabio’s Disrupt.
“The event’s theme this year is around unlocking the potential of people, technology and experience and this very much resonates with myself, my background and my ongoing passion as both a person and as an entrepreneur.
“The contact centre industry is a rapidly growing one, with an exciting pool of innovative vendors and technologies all with one goal – to achieve consistent and great customer and employee experiences over and over again for brands, their employees and their customers.
“It’s a really great time to be involved in the industry and Sabio’s Disrupt ‘22 is set to showcase just why that is.”
Tim Pickard, Sabio Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon is an incredible talent who has not only unlocked her own potential to great degrees of success but has helped to unlock the talents of others as part of her outstanding work through STEMettes.
“At Sabio, we believe it’s time to unlock potential also – the potential of people combined with technology to support customer and employee experiences.
“As a forward-thinking and barrier-breaking keynote speaker for our Disrupt event – and now very much recognised as a respected thought leader across the technology world – Dr. Imafidon will inform and inspire our CX audience at Disrupt.”
Sabio’s ‘Disrupt’ event will be a physical gathering for the first time in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is this year’s ‘must attend’ digital transformation event, involving more than 400 delegates, 15 sessions and 25 speakers.
The event will also host digital transformation and customer experience specialists from the likes of Avaya, Genesys, Salesforce, Twilio, Verint, Google, Amazon, Gamma and Semafone as well as key industry bodies including the Call Centre Management Association.
The ‘Disrupt ‘22’ event welcomes CX experts from across the UK and Europe. If interested in attending, you can register here.
