Agricultural Safety Week Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 14 - Released on March 14, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed March 13-19, 2022, as Agricultural Safety Week in Saskatchewan.

"Agricultural Safety Week serves as an important reminder that safety in agriculture matters year-round, on and off the farm," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Everyone has a role to play, investing in our physical and mental health and promoting safe practices on the job. We must each do our part to ensure we are all able to return home to our loved ones at the end of every day."

"Saskatchewan's agriculture industry plays a major role in feeding the world, and Saskatchewan is proud to be a leader in exporting key crop products," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "By putting safety first, producers can come home safe at the end of the day, while contributing to a strong agriculture industry."

Saskatchewan recognizes Canadian Agricultural Safety Week annually in partnership with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association. Canadian Agricultural Safety Week is focused on helping producers, families and communities lead the agricultural industry in safety and sustainability.

"With this year's campaign, we're excited to celebrate something that we deeply believe in at CASA - that Safety is Our Standard in Canadian agriculture," CASA's Chief Executive Officer Andrea Lear said. "Canadian Agricultural Safety Week is an opportunity to raise awareness about safe agriculture and encourage farmers, farm families, and farming communities to take action. Because everyone has a role to play in farm safety."

This year's theme, Safety Is Our Standard, is the first of a three-year farm safety campaign; Your Farm, Your Family, Your Success. This year, virtual AgSafe ribbons are available for download from the CASA website.

Please visit saskatchewan.ca/farmsafety for more information about farm safety and for access to the Farm Safety Guide.

