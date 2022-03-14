Cariboo residents are invited to provide feedback on long-term solutions for 10 road sites in the region affected by major landslides in 2020 and 2021.

Between March 14 and March 31, 2022, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is welcoming people to participate in an open online engagement on the Cariboo Road Recovery Projects. During this phase of engagement, the ministry will provide an update regarding plans and processes for each of the 10 sites and will seek feedback regarding considerations important to the community.

The 10 sites are:

Quesnel-Hixon Road

Highway 97 at Cottonwood Hill

Blackwater Road at Knickerbocker Road

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road

Kersley Dale Landing Road

Bastin Road at Bastin Hill

Durrell Road

Highway 97 at Cuisson Creek

Soda Creek MacAlister Road

Highway 20 at Hodgson/Dog Creek Road

Results of the engagement will inform the ministry’s plans and priorities as long-term solutions are developed for these roads.

Materials will be posted on the project website for review and comment from March 14-31.

An open virtual presentation on the projects will also be held on March 17. To participate, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/cariboo-road-recovery-projects

For those who are unable to access the website, the ministry will be offering opportunities for one-on-one input that will also be considered and summarized as part of the feedback report. People who don’t have website access can watch for newspaper ads, which will highlight more opportunities for engagement.

Learn More:

To learn more about Cariboo Road Recovery Projects, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/cariboo-road-recovery-projects