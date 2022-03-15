ev.energy launches strategic partnership with Hubject to provide Data & Consulting services
EINPresswire.com/ -- ev.energy and Hubject are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining ev.energy’s world-leading Smart home EV charging network data services with Hubject’s global eRoaming EV charging network data and consulting services. This will harmonise data and further automate processes, both within and between companies; thus, achieving substantial efficiency gains while providing clients with a 360º view of the EV charging space.
During these evolving times in the automotive industry, more and more customers are buying electric vehicles at a faster rate. The increased levels of adoption are causing corporations and governments to assess, manage, predict, and deliver solutions to ensure they remain at pace with the consumer. Given the strength of both companies across different channels, all energy and transport industry stakeholders stand to gain from this collaboration.
Nick Wolley, ev.energy’s CEO & Co-Founder, said: “Christian, myself and both of our teams are really excited about this evolution in our partnership. By working together, Hubject and ev.energy have consolidated the most comprehensive dataset on EV charging available anywhere in the world. Our combined data provides insights on home and public charging, across thousands of drivers. This data helps CPOs, energy utilities and governments better serve electric vehicle drivers, and integrate EVs into our transport and energy systems – ultimately helping us all to decarbonise faster.”
Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject said: “Working together with ev.energy and O2 on the UK based project for the Association of Directors of Environment,
Economy, Planning and Transport (ADEPT) has really shown the value of our combined powers. The exchange of data has led to a much deeper understanding of the market, while the exchange of expertise across both companies have driven a new venue of insights for our customer. We are really excited to now enter a more long-term strategic cooperation with ev.energy and bring our joint know-how to as many industry stakeholders as possible. ”
About ev.energy
ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and L2 chargers and intelligently manages EV charging in line with utility and network signals while keeping customers engaged and rewarded through an award-winning mobile app. With a global base of utility customers including National Grid, Southern Company, E.ON Energy, UK Power Networks and AusNet, ev.energy manages hundreds of megawatts of EV load on its platform each day.
Learn more at https://ev.energy/
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners across 52 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO 15118. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, Mercedes-Benz, EnBW, Enel X, E.ON, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject’s headquarters is located in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai.
Learn more at https://www.hubject.com/
Media Contacts
William Goldsmith
Head of Grid and Data Services
ev.energy
data.services@ev.energy
Christian Hahn
Media Contacts
William Goldsmith
Head of Grid and Data Services
ev.energy
data.services@ev.energy
Christian Hahn
Hubject
+49 30 5870889113
email us here
