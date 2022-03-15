Mukudu Publishing launches ‘African Libraries Donation’ Project
Under the project, copies of the “Introduction to Moodle 3.9+ Plugin Development” book will be donated to sub-Saharan African main country libraries.TELFORD, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mukudu Publishing, the publishing branch of Mukudu Ltd, are pleased to announce that under the project, they will be donating a printed copy of the book “Introduction to Moodle 3.9+ Plugin Development” published last year to English speaking sub-Saharan countries’ national library services and a copy each to the 2 country’s larger main public libraries. The book described as “a comprehensive introduction to plugin development for Moodle for PHP developers” is available in print format in limited regions and e-book formats.
Benjamin Ellis, the managing director, noted that Africa has possibly the fastest growing technology sector in the world and it already leads the world in the mobile money space. As the infrastructure improves and economies expand, Mr Ellis expects that the demand for virtual learning will explode in the coming years and speculates that the open-source Moodle platform will be the leading environment. Already Sub-Saharan Africa has over 7,500 known installed Moodle environments and as the education and training sectors grow to meet increasing demand, this can be expected to increase further.
Due to the unique challenges, such as sparse population densities outside the urban areas, there will be a demand for home-grown developer talent to develop specific solutions for the education and training providers in each country and region. Additionally, Africa is well placed to compete with the Indian outsourcing industry in this field.
This library initiative is to encourage local PHP developers to expand into Moodle plugin development, an area in which there is a worldwide skill shortage and that will lead to better remuneration and opportunities for African developers.
About Moodle: Powering hundreds of thousands of learning environments globally, Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment, aka Moodle, is used by institutions and organisations across both academic and enterprise areas making it arguably the world’s most widely used learning platform. It is built by the Moodle project which is led and coordinated by Moodle HQ, which is financially supported by a network of over 80 Moodle Partner service companies worldwide. Because it is open-source, Moodle can be customised in any way and tailored to organisational needs. Its modular set-up and interoperable design allow developers to create PHP plugins and integrate external applications to achieve specific functionalities. https://moodle.org/.
About Mukudu Ltd: Mukudu Ltd is a 9-year-old UK based company specialising in open source educational technologies such as single sign-on and content production, distribution and management and specialising in learning environments, particularly Moodle. The publishing arm was established over a year ago and is involved in publishing both technical books and online courses. https://mukudu.net.
