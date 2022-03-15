DaeShawn Forrest to Host World Premier of A Moment’s Time
by Fran Briggs
A Moment’s Time is visually creative and lyrically strong. Viewers will be able to chat live with each other during the March 25th premiere which will stream on all platforms.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent artist and songwriter, DaeShawn Forrest in conjunction with YouTube Premieres, will present the world premiere of "A Moment’s Time" his publicist announced today. The viewing of the short film is scheduled for March 25, 2022, at 12 a.m. PST, at https://youtu.be/rgV1eA9LMLs.
— Fran Briggs
The Hip hop artist’s latest single and film share the same title: A Moment’s Time. The single is the first track of his forthcoming album, “Transparent 2.”
DaeShawn Forrest’s lyrical flow is flawless and fluid with bursts of syncopated rhythm. Fans will also enjoy the smooth background vocals of Raechelle T. Forrest and her R&B soulful influence. However, the story behind the music involves a different dialogue and candid communication.
“This is my most transparent, most raw, and most emotional project. I was going the worst season of life, ever,” explained Forrest. “I was dealing with depression, suicidal thoughts, anger, and heartbreak.”
The artist added that while producing the project, he didn’t care about what people thought or expected from him. All that mattered was pouring every ounce of pain and emotion he was feeling into his music. He shared that his personal healing took place through this album.
“The short film and accompanying song represent real-world storytelling that not only reflects DaeShawn’s life, but the lives of many others,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to DaeShawn Forrest. “A Moment’s Time has the potential to benefit the global community.”
The 22-year-old San Francisco Bay Area native produced the single and music video for A Moment’s Time. He co-directed the filming of the project with Brandon Orozco.
A Moment’s Time is visually creative and lyrically strong. Viewers will be able to chat live with each other during the March 25th premiere which will stream on all platforms. For sponsorship opportunities or press engagements, please contact Fran Briggs. For additional information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/daeshawnforrest.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn