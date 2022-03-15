Global Online Parenting Market: Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2022 – 2030
The global online parenting market was valued at US$ 6,671.87 Mn in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.56% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Concerns Regarding Child Health and Well-being are Supporting the Steady Growth of Child Development Segment in 2021.
The family dynamics worldwide are undergoing a major shift. Most families today reside in rental apartments, and some of them have two working parents. With couple-only families being the new normal, parents have to take care of basically everything. Moreover, they are constantly on the move from changing cities, houses and jobs. Managing and keeping a record of things with security is a huge challenge. Therefore, the demand for online parenting market services for child development is rising enormously.
In recent years, research has highlighted the importance of parenting training and support programs and the evaluation of these programs. These programs provide an individual development process that allows parents to enhance their abilities to feel, imagine, understand, and use knowledge to parent. Moreover, many scientific studies show that these online parenting programs reduce family stress, improve parent-child relationships, increase child well-being, and may effectively prevent maltreatment. This effectiveness depends on the appropriateness of the program to the needs and characteristics of the families, as well as on meeting quality criteria. Therefore, the demand for good online parenting programs has been rising tremendously in recent years. Online parenting promotion programs that follow international quality guidelines by promoting contact with professionals and other families allow parents to learn and exchange experiences about parenting and thereby increase their levels of empowerment. Considering the potential role that online programs can play in providing support for the exercise of positive parenting as well as in promoting child and family well-being, the companies are expanding their offerings in the online parenting market. For instance, in March 2022, India-based company KidsCur announced the launch of an innovative technology app that can relieve parents from an imperative yet taxing chore - maintaining and tracking their child's health records. This mobile application allows parents to digitize their kid's medical records and keep them in an encrypted format in secured servers.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1095
The number of smartphone users has been rising rapidly from the last few years, which is another factor that is supporting the online parenting market growth. For instance, according to the data published by a company Shopify, in 2016, there were just 3.7 billion smartphone users, and the number of smartphone users has increased by a whopping 73.9 percent in just six years. The increasing globalization coupled with rising need of adopting online parenting courses' are yet other factors that are positively impacting the market growth.
Several online parenting market participants are providing parenting guides and techniques via articles, videos, and animation. They also offer an e-commerce sector on their website where mothers can buy baby products, including paper diapers and milk powder. Companies are offering product customization and subscription service, whereby parents receive a box on a monthly basis with books, multi-media games and toys to support their child's development. Additionally, they are also providing babycenter community that allows parents to invite friends, share photos and videos, participate in public and private groups, pass notes to other members, and use tags to find others who share common interests.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1095
Competitor Insights
The online parenting market is an innovative, essential, and extensive landscape. It has been reported that over $500 million has been invested into companies that play into the online parenting platform. Government bodies and global organizations like UNICEF & WHO are advising citizens to opt for online parenting to ease their concerns regarding their children’s mental and emotional health. Moreover, the covid-19 pandemic has led to a tremendous rise in online parenting as parents are focused on adapting to the new normal and creating healthy work and home environments which supplements the growth of the online parenting market. The key companies profiled in the global online parenting market are mentioned below:
• Alpha Mom
• AppClose, Inc.
• BabyCenter
• Blub Blub Inc.
• Bundoo
• Cozi
• Kinedu
• Peanut
• Primary Kids, Inc.
• Qeepsake, Inc.
• Seacloud Software
• Winnie, Inc.
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Reasons to Procure the Global Online Parenting Market from Absolute Markets Insights:
Our 420+ pages research study on Global Online Parenting Market will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Online Parenting Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
**We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
**We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Online Parenting Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1095
Global Online Parenting Market:
By Platform
• Web-based
• App-based
By Application
• Pregnancy Tracking
• Memory Management and Family Planning
• Baby Clothing
• Networking
• Child Development
• Others
By Age Group
• Less than 5 years old
• From 5-9 years old
• From 10-14 years old
• From 15-18 years old
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Related Reports:
• Global Parental Control App Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Parental-Control-App-Market-2021---2029-1023
• Global Parental Control Software Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Parental-Control-Software-Market-2018-2026-30
• Global Online Coaching Software Market – https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Online-Coaching-Software-Market-2021---2029-852
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn