Ali Grant and Juliette Karaman Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

My late grandmother, Patricia. While she didn't directly help me with my business affairs day to day, it was the invaluable lessons she taught me around being confident, savvy, and powerful." — Ali Grant, launched Be Social, co-owner of Ashland

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Get a mentor. I didn’t, and I regret it. Many people are too afraid to ask someone to be their mentor, but I think more often than not, experts want to share their personal experiences with others, and women especially

Learn the fundamentals of operating a business, including HR and accounting. It’s key you have an understanding, even from a high level, of what it takes to operate a business and employ staff.

Hire experts. When it comes to legalities, business formation, accounting process, and employment practices, hire experts who know what they’re doing so they can set you up for success.

Separate business and pleasure. Lines can get blurred, especially when you work in an industry that intersects with your personal life, but when your business consumes everything, you will eventually burn out.

Have an exit strategy. Whether that’s to sell, to partner, or maybe it’s to keep owning the company yourself… just have a plan of where you want to take your business and what that next level looks like. It will help you prioritize goals and maximize your efforts.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We’ve had such great success as a team and for our clients, so we’ve decided to give back by taking on a pro-bono client and non-profit partner, Freedom & Fashion. F&F is dedicated to using the arts of fashion and beauty to empower youth overcoming trafficking, homelessness, and other injustices.

Juliette Karaman, coach, teacher, mentor, and writer on relationships, trauma, healing, sex, and intimacy

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Slow down!

Life is for living! Schedule in conscious time for yourself. This may include the below exercise to set a timer 3 times a day and check-in with yourself.

2. No phone in the morning.

Instead of reaching for your phone first thing in the morning, reach for a journal and do a 5-minute brain dump. Automatic writing, getting all your thoughts and perhaps dreams out on paper helps you clear the clutter from your mind and looping in vindictive thoughts or limiting beliefs.

3. Schedule conscious time with your partner.

Agree on the time and date, organize child care, put your phone away and really connect. Agree not to speak about the kids, jobs or whatever stresses that are going on in your life. Do something out of the ordinary: i.e. if you usually go out to dinner, perhaps go kite flying or go-karting together. A good way to find out what you both might like is to write lists about the things you loved to do as kids and then share them with each other on your conscious together time. Schedule this at least once or twice a month!

4. Make a live list.

What are 20 achievable things that you want to experience over the next 12 months.

For example:

1- Girls dinner out

2-Buy myself flowers

3-Take a luscious bath with candlelight and bath salt

4-Go for a walk in nature by myself

5-Moonlight picnic in nature

6-Coffee in bed

7- Sky diving

8-Dance naked in the living room

9-Take a burlesque class

10- Learn a new language

11-Adult PJ dinner party

12-Book a weekend abroad with only your partner

The world is your oyster and just have fun with these. Every time you have done one, celebrate and tick them off the list. You are creating new neural pathways, and training your psyche to receive more!

5. Make gratitude a habit

At the dinner table, have everyone say 3 things they are grateful for that the day has brought them. Followed by 2 qualities they love about themselves. Yes, every day these need to be new ones!

If you have no family, this is a good one to do before bed at night and to write them in a journal, each day reading the list of gratitudes and qualities that have been written down before. Again this retrains the mind to see all the positive things in our lives and attract more of the same!

