Vivi Lin and Alister Punton Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Ideas. Everyone has them. But making them into something; that’s the hard part. First you need to find a problem people have, and then solve it. That’s most businesses in a nutshell.” — Alister Punton, principal founder of Storylines at Sea

What are the 3 things that worry you about blockchain and crypto? Why?

Scams, speculation and short-sightedness.

There are scams in any industry, that’s just a sad fact of human weakness, but because crypto is still new and at an early-stage, people seem to hear stories of scammers a lot from crypto. The truth is there are scams in the crypto space, but there is also real growth and development, so people need to see both sides. Also we also hope industry players can work together to wipe out scammers.

Speculations are normal in all financial markets, I just hope that people also see the true value of the projects in the space, not only just the buying and selling of coins.

Short-sightedness refers to people who forget about the big picture or don’t have long-term views. Be it investors or builders, if you hold a long-term perspective, you’ll see the real value which is good for the real growth of the industry.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

I am not there yet in terms of “success”, but am grateful to lead the life I have today.

One of the missions that’s closest to my heart is women’s rights. Like the story I shared earlier, in many parts of the world, there are still places where people value boys over girls, and women are treated unfavorably in workplaces. I have used my influence to unite communities by sharing stories and empowering more women to pursue their dreams and stand up for their rights, and also to our men counterparts to enlighten them about the importance of gender equality, which is good for all of society.

Alister Punton, principal founder of Storylines at Sea

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

Welcome to the magical world of the internet; it’s all there, might not be on the surface, but it’s all there if you look hard enough. Start by looking to see who else is doing it. Dig deep. Find the research that has been conducted on the topic or the problem you are looking to solve, and of course there are likely discussion groups on social platforms already talking about this. These are great to get a pulse on the idea.

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

Let’s think of the key steps you must go through.

Identify and define your idea. What is it really, is that a go-to-market idea? What’s your elevator pitch? Can you explain your idea to a five year old? Get your business plan in place and continually update it so it stays relevant. That’s a critical step at this early stage.

Get support. It’s going to be a long road, so get some support from future consumers, friends, investors!!!, manufacturers, etc. Start conversations early with as many people as possible — they can be your best resource and give you an unbelievable amount of knowledge and direction to better define your idea and maybe even new revenue streams you hadn’t thought of.

Chunk it down. You can’t possibly do everything all at once, so chunk it down into smaller manageable parts with clear outcomes. This will ensure you see progress and keep motivated.

Be prepared to learn. You will need to be the jack of all trades at first, learning new things and knowing how to do everything is just as important as actually doing it.

Get good at processes. Once you do the step above, you’ll need to be good at documenting everything down to the finest detail: not all at once, but it will need to be done. That way when it comes time to outsource that role, you’ll have a ready-built standard operating procedure that works for you in your company right away. Less time training and worse yet, repeating yourself.

