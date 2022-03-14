The ICC Approves Rail Safety Improvements near Richview

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, March 14 - The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement authorizing the use of Grade Crossing Protection Funds to fund the installation of new automatic warning devices at the Hawaii Road (AAR/DOT #295011C, railroad milepost 264.20-M) grade crossing, near Richview in Washington County. Under the agreement, the Illinois Central Railroad Company (IC) is responsible for installation of the automatic warning devices and Richview Township will install Advance Warning (W10-1) signs along both highway approaches to the Hawaii Road Crossing.

The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices is $401,934. Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the cost, not to exceed $381,838. IC will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.

"Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that's a win for everyone who uses the crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

All work is to be completed within twelve months of the Order date.

To read Stipulated Agreement in Docket No. T22-0015 click here.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.