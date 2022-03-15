Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,873 in the last 365 days.

REVOLT SUMMIT WINNER NIA SIMONE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “OH NO, NOT ME” – AN ANTHEM AMPLIFYING SELF-WORTH & EMPOWERMENT

Nia Simone Single Oh No Not Me

Nia Simone's Hot New Release Oh No Not Me

At the peak of Women’s History Month, Nia Simone, Revolt Summit winner, drops her first single “Oh No, Not Me”, an anthem inspiring empowerment and self-worth.

I knew that I wanted a song that was empowering, relatable, and one that says I know my worth and I’m not going to settle. It could be for relationships or friendships -- Oh no, not me...not today. ”
— Nia Simone

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nia Simone, a multi-dimensional vocalist and winner of the 2021 Revolt TV Summit Talent Competition, announces the release of her first single “Oh No, Not Me”, available for download on all streaming platforms March 14, 2022.

The sultry anthem is a nod to self-empowerment, knowing your worth, with a dash of self-love and positivity. Showcasing a broad range of vocals and catchy lyrics, “Oh No, Not Me” is Simone’s first release following her spotlight at Revolt, and highly anticipated given the accolades she received from many legends in the industry. Touted as a “superstar” by 2-Time GRAMMY award-winning rapper Rapsody, Nia Simone is at the cusp of her career and ready for what lies ahead.

“I knew that I wanted a song that was very empowering, relatable, and one that says ‘I know my worth’ and ‘I’m not going to settle,’” the award-winning singer said. “It could be for relationships or friendships. It’s you saying, ‘No, we’re not going to do this’ and sticking firm to it. Like the song says, ‘Oh no, not me’, not today.”

Nia Simone cites influences from Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Chloe and Halle, amongst others for her allure, with nods to R&B, Soul, Gospel, and many other genres of inspiration for her diversity of sound. A Dallas native and now Clark Atlanta University student, Nia Simone is artfully blooming into the artist she envisioned to be – one intuitively held since the adoring age of five.

For more information on Nia Simone, visit RealNiaSimone.com or @real_niasimone on Instagram. “Oh No, Not Me” is available for download on all platforms and can be previewed at RealNiaSimone.com.

About Nia Simone
Nia Simone is a native of Dallas, TX and currently attends Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA. She began performing at the tender age of five years old. Nia realized her talent at a very young age and put her all into developing her gift as a performer. She was accepted into one of the top performing arts schools in the country, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, where she trained in a variety of music genres, including classical, gospel and rhythm and blues.

Nia Simone is a sought out performer and has been the highlighted talent for events and shows throughout the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex and beyond. She was selected as one of five finalists to perform at the renowned Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California; she’s appeared on Good Morning Texas; sang the National Anthem at the Texas Rangers game; and was a regular ensemble performer at the Dallas House of Blues Gospel Sunday Brunch.
Nia Simone’s first single “Oh No, Not Me” released on March 14, 2022, with an EP release date slated for the future.

Leah Frazier
Think Three Media
+1 469-428-7498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

REVOLT SUMMIT WINNER NIA SIMONE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “OH NO, NOT ME” – AN ANTHEM AMPLIFYING SELF-WORTH & EMPOWERMENT

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.