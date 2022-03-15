REVOLT SUMMIT WINNER NIA SIMONE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “OH NO, NOT ME” – AN ANTHEM AMPLIFYING SELF-WORTH & EMPOWERMENT

Nia Simone's Hot New Release Oh No Not Me

At the peak of Women’s History Month, Nia Simone, Revolt Summit winner, drops her first single “Oh No, Not Me”, an anthem inspiring empowerment and self-worth.

I knew that I wanted a song that was empowering, relatable, and one that says I know my worth and I’m not going to settle. It could be for relationships or friendships -- Oh no, not me...not today. ” — Nia Simone

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nia Simone, a multi-dimensional vocalist and winner of the 2021 Revolt TV Summit Talent Competition, announces the release of her first single “Oh No, Not Me”, available for download on all streaming platforms March 14, 2022.

The sultry anthem is a nod to self-empowerment, knowing your worth, with a dash of self-love and positivity. Showcasing a broad range of vocals and catchy lyrics, “Oh No, Not Me” is Simone’s first release following her spotlight at Revolt, and highly anticipated given the accolades she received from many legends in the industry. Touted as a “superstar” by 2-Time GRAMMY award-winning rapper Rapsody, Nia Simone is at the cusp of her career and ready for what lies ahead.

“I knew that I wanted a song that was very empowering, relatable, and one that says ‘I know my worth’ and ‘I’m not going to settle,’” the award-winning singer said. “It could be for relationships or friendships. It’s you saying, ‘No, we’re not going to do this’ and sticking firm to it. Like the song says, ‘Oh no, not me’, not today.”

Nia Simone cites influences from Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Chloe and Halle, amongst others for her allure, with nods to R&B, Soul, Gospel, and many other genres of inspiration for her diversity of sound. A Dallas native and now Clark Atlanta University student, Nia Simone is artfully blooming into the artist she envisioned to be – one intuitively held since the adoring age of five.

For more information on Nia Simone, visit RealNiaSimone.com or @real_niasimone on Instagram. “Oh No, Not Me” is available for download on all platforms and can be previewed at RealNiaSimone.com.

About Nia Simone

Nia Simone is a native of Dallas, TX and currently attends Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA. She began performing at the tender age of five years old. Nia realized her talent at a very young age and put her all into developing her gift as a performer. She was accepted into one of the top performing arts schools in the country, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, where she trained in a variety of music genres, including classical, gospel and rhythm and blues.

Nia Simone is a sought out performer and has been the highlighted talent for events and shows throughout the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex and beyond. She was selected as one of five finalists to perform at the renowned Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California; she’s appeared on Good Morning Texas; sang the National Anthem at the Texas Rangers game; and was a regular ensemble performer at the Dallas House of Blues Gospel Sunday Brunch.

Nia Simone’s first single “Oh No, Not Me” released on March 14, 2022, with an EP release date slated for the future.

