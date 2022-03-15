Intel recognizes Malaysian students for their AI Innovations
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Malaysian students and a teacher were today recognized for their unique AI projects and Innovations as part of the Intel® AI Global Impact Festival – a prestigious global event, which was created by Intel in 2021 as part of their ongoing global ‘Digital Readiness’ initiative.
Intel AI Global Impact Festival Grand Award Winner, Mohd Farith Ibrahim, AI Enthusiasts category (18+ Age Group) at the felicitation ceremony for winners & partners, Malaysia (Credit: Intel Malaysia)
Today’s virtual felicitation event, which was held in conjunction with the winners and valuable Malaysian partners including the Collaborative Research in Engineering, Science and Technology Centre (CREST), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), and Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), saw the Malaysian winners congratulated by YB Dato’ Sri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) and AK Chong, Managing Director, Intel Malaysia and VP - Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations amongst others.
With 'Enriching Lives with AI Innovations' as the theme, the Intel AI Global Impact Festival event attracted over 110,000 students, next generation technologists, and future developers from 135 countries around the world. Participants in the event submitted over 230 AI Innovations, with 14 of these entries coming from Malaysian students and teachers. In line with the festival’s theme, Intel’s experts carefully selected the best entries in several categories.
Malaysian student Mohd. Farith Ibrahim was one of three winners recognised globally as a ‘Grand Prize Winner’ in the ‘AI Enthusiasts’ (over 18s) category. Farith’s idea is to build an AI system, driven by Intel software, libraries, etc, that once embedded in an automobile would monitor the CO emissions, and send an alert message in case of a rise in its level. The aim is to help reduce carbon footprint through effective monitoring and tracking and contribute to the larger goal of building eco-friendly systems. Mohd. Farith received a USD$5,000 prize, an Intel powered laptop, as well as mentorship and internship opportunities with Intel for his innovative AI solution.
Other Malaysian award winners included:
• Student Lim Chee Wei, who was recognized as a ‘Country Winner’ in the ‘AI Impact Creator’ (over 18s) category for a home surveillance solution
• Student Chloe Poon Rou Yi, who was recognized as a ‘Promising AI Enthusiast’ in the ‘AI Enthusiasts’ (13 to 18) category for an intelligent food itinerary planning solution
• And lecturer Jasy Liew Suet Yan who was a ‘Country Winner’ in the ‘AI Impact Shaper’ category, for designing AI solutions that would make learning coding more fun and personalised.
Commenting on the event AK Chong, Managing Director, Intel Malaysia and VP - Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations said, “We congratulate all the Malaysian students for their participation and success in the Intel AI Global Impact Festival. Their submissions were truly inspiring and serve as a great example of how properly imagined AI has the power to improve lives in many different ways. We are pleased to be working with CREST, MIDA and MPC to prepare and develop the next generation of Malaysians for the future, and are pleased to see our investments in Digital Readiness programmes already bearing fruit in Malaysia.”
As part of Intel’s Digital Readiness portfolio and working towards making the future Malaysian work-force digital ready, Intel in collaboration with CREST also recently launched their Intel AI for Youth program in Malaysia. The program intends to help youth develop a deep understanding of AI, by demystifying the technology, and equipping them with the skillset and mindset required for AI readiness. The program is also intended to democratize access to AI toolsets, and at the same time, train youth to be able to use them skillfully to create AI solutions that drive meaningful social impact.
In Malaysia, the Ministry of Education (MoE) now allows students participating in Intel’s AI for Youth programmes to earn points that will be officially recognized by MOE and added to their Physical Activity, Sports and Co-curriculum Assessment scores.
###
Anita Selvamalar
TQPR Malaysia
email us here