HIstoric Movie Night April
Step back in time as you watch two classic films in an old movie house.LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step back in time as you watch two classic films in an old movie house. The building was built in the early 1900’s and currently serves as a live theatre performing arts venue, home to ACTS Theatre.
As a fundraiser, the theatre will be opened to the public once a month, on either the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month in which there is not a play onstage, to show a double feature of some memorable classic films.
April 9th we will have a Cary Grant Double Feature including His Girl Friday (1940) and Charade (1963).
Showings are at 6:30 pm and 8:15 pm. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for Children (twelve and under). Price is for both movies and will be charged whether you watch both or only one. Tickets may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com or at our box office on the day. Box office will open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Concessions will be available for sale in the lobby before the first show and between shows.
