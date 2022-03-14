Submit Release
Voting Begins for the 2022 Home Entertainment Media Play Awards

The public is invited to vote in the 2022 Home Entertainment Awards — Vote NOW for your favorite movie or TV show on Blu-ray Disc/DVD or streaming service!

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer voting has begun for the 2022 Home Entertainment Media Play Awards. This is the 12th year of the annual home entertainment industry honors, and the fifth year they have been presented by Media Play News.

Through April 1, film and TV fans and home entertainment enthusiasts can visit MediaPlayNews.com/awards/ballot to select their favorite home entertainment releases of 2021, as nominated by studios, distributors and home entertainment industry professionals. The awards honor the best movies, series and other content aimed at home audiences, from packaged media to transactional digital release to streaming.

The results of the consumer vote will be combined with ballots submitted by a panel of expert judges. Winners will be announced April 18 at the Media Play News website (MediaPlayNews.com) and its monthly print magazine.

This year’s ballot features more than 90 titles nominated in nearly 40 categories, ranging from best movie and TV show awards to best bonus materials to best niche streaming channel. In addition, three "best of show" winners — Title of the Year, Best TV Release of the Year, and Best Blu-ray Disc — are then selected from among all eligible submissions. A "Fan-Favorite" trophy also will be awarded for the single title receiving the most consumer votes. Judges may also present awards based on special merit.

Last year's Home Entertainment Media Play Awards saw Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 1 earn the top prize, voted Title of the Year.


About Media Play News:
Media Play News, available at MediaPlayNews.com, is the voice of the $20 billion home entertainment industry, covering all aspects of personal entertainment from the moment it leaves the movie or TV screen and is readied for viewing in the home, in the car, or on a computer, tablet or smartphone. Media Play News also informs readers through daily e-mail newsletters and a monthly print magazine, and is available on social media as @MediaPlayNews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

