Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 14 will include the following:

Monday, March 14 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette was the keynote speaker at the Women in Manufacturing at SafeRack event, SafeRack, 219 Safety Avenue, Andrews, S.C.

Tuesday, March 15 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Charter Spectrum for a special announcement, Charter Spectrum Headquarters, 3347 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 16 at 7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 60th South Carolina State Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, March 18 to Friday, March 25: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the 2022 State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) Israel Trade Mission.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 7, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 7, 2022, included:

Monday, March 7

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Cybersecurity Symposium hosted by South Coast Cyber Center, Tabby Place, 913 Port Republic Street, Beaufort, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Meeting with Lieutenant General Maria R. Gervais, Director Kevin Shwedo, and LTC Brian Meister

Tuesday, March 8

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state agencies.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the Charleston County Aviation Authority, Explore Charleston, and Breeze Airways for a special announcement, Charleston International Airport, Central Hall, 5500 International Boulevard, Charleston, S.C.

10:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

10:40 AM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, March 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association luncheon, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate and constituents.

3:15 PM: Policy call.

Thursday, March 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw the promotion ceremony for Karl S. Bowers Jr. to Brigadier General, South Carolina Air National Guard, Governor’s Mansion complex, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

