For Pi Day 2022, Coast Packing Launches New Recipe Series; Lemon Meringue Pie, Courtesy of Corporate Chef Greg Hozinsky
West’s Leading Supplier of Lard and Beef Tallow to Offer Exclusive New Recipes Showcasing Animal Fats at Their Best
Lard possesses the authenticity and the flavor that people love, and that’s reflected in the crust that we’ve enabled people to create. "”VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This March 14 – “Pi Day” -- it’s not really pie in the sky; it’s lemon meringue pie that home cooks and their families can savor, thanks to the first in an ongoing series of unique recipes from Coast Packing Company, the largest supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S.
— Chef Greg Hozinsky
The recipe, Lemon Meringue Pie with Extra Flaky Lard and Butter Pie Crust, is a creation of Coast Corporate Chef Greg Hozinsky. Drawing on more than 20 years in the culinary field, Hozinsky has worked in everything from Michelin star restaurants to fast casual.
“In preparing our Pi Day pie, we started with the right ingredients,” Hozinsky said. “Lard possesses the authenticity and the flavor that people love, and that’s reflected in the crust that we’ve enabled people to create. Our recipe walks bakers through all the steps, from the lemon curd filling to the meringue topping to the finishing touches. We’re delighted to offer this Pi Day classic to kick off a new Coast Packing tradition.”
The Pi Day Pie Recipe is the first of an ongoing series of creative, Coast-made recipes for sweet and savory dishes that integrate the animal fats lard and beef tallow. Later this spring, Coast will release a series of tutorial YouTube videos aimed at “best practices” with the popular animal fats.
“Today’s smart consumers steer clear of industrially-produced partially hydrogenated fats in favor of minimally processed and nutritious animal fats, which happen to be consistently delicious,” said Eric R. Gustafson, CEO of Coast Packing. “We like to say that you can really taste the difference when using lard and tallow, and Coast’s new Recipe Series will give consumers a fresh opportunity to sample for themselves.”
About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition.
For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com. Follow us via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.
