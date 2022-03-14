Membrion Appoints Joe Zuback to Board of Advisors
Membrion announces the addition of Joe Zuback, the holder of over twenty water industry patents, to its Board of Advisors
Joe Zuback has a wealth of experience in water problem resolution and renewable energy. He also has a real gift for taking ideas, creating products, and successfully commercializing them”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic desalination membrane startup, Membrion recently announced the addition of Joe Zuback, the holder of over twenty water industry patents, to its Board of Advisors.
— Greg Newbloom, Founder and CEO Membrion
Zuback is the president of Global Water Advisors, Inc., where he solves complex process problems for water and renewable energy technology users. In this role, he also conducts technical and commercial due diligence for venture capital and private equity investors in the water and renewable energy technology company sectors. He also develops product and business strategies for water and renewable energy technology start-up companies.
“Joe Zuback has a wealth of experience in water problem resolution and renewable energy. He also has a real gift for taking ideas, creating products, and successfully commercializing them,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion. “He has a successful track record and deep experience in research and development for both Siemens and US Filter. We are pleased to welcome Joe to Membrion’s Board of Advisors.”
“I envision Membrion bringing electrodialysis into the mainstream,” Zuback said. “There are many advantages to the processes and products Membrion is bringing to market. These will be important tools in the water managers’ toolbox.”
Zuback earned his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Purdue University.
Zuback resides in Ventura County, California with his family.
About Membrion
Created to help industrial facilities recycle more of their water, Membrion manufactures ceramic desalination membranes that can recover of up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion’s flexible, ceramic ion exchange membranes yield endless possibilities for water recovery, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible temperatures, pH ranges, and challenging trace chemicals. The membranes that Membrion creates are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, can withstand high temperatures, and are economical. Membrion’s team of leading scientists and researchers are creating a new standard for recovering wastewater in the industrial world. Industries that benefit from Membrion products include microelectronics, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, and more. For more information about Membrion, visit membrion.com.
Susan Alyse Fortner
BPR International
+1 614-562-0054
email us here