NEW YORK LIFE’S JONATHAN JOHNSON EARNS CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ™ DESIGNATION

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Johnson, an agent for New York Life Insurance Company, has been has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification marks CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ™ and CFP (with flame design)in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements.These marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed the necessary coursework and have passed the CFPCertification Examination covering the following areas: the planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFPcertificants also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.Jonathan Johnson has been a New York Life agent since 2006, and is associated with New York Life’s Dallas General Office in Dallas, TX.Mr. Johnson is the owner and founder of Johnson Financial Strategies, LLC, and has his Chartered Financial Consultant(ChFC) designation. He earned his BBA in finance from the University of Texas at Tyler and is an active volunteer in his local church.The CFP Board is a nonprofit regulatory organization that fosters professional standards so that the public values, has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial professionals. CFP Board owns the certification marks CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing certification requirements. For more about CFP Board, visit www.CFP.net