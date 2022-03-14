Hundreds of Competitive Energy Executives Gather in Houston to Discuss the Future of Retail Energy 3/28-29 at 17th EMC

Don't miss the 17th Energy Marketing Conference in Houston Texas March 28th - 29th Energy Marketing Conferences The largest competitive energy event of the year!

Hundreds of Competitive Energy Executives Gather in Houston to Discuss the Future of Retail Energy March 28th and 29th at the 17th Energy Marketing Conference

Our sponsors and exhibitors at the Energy Marketing Conferences are all companies who have supported the growth in the retail energy industry for many years.” — Jack Doueck, Founder of EMC, AEC and LED PLUS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC announced today the list of sponsors , Exhibitors and speakers for its 17th semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference being held at the Houston Hyatt Regency Downtown in Houston, Texas on March 28th and 29th, 2022.The theme of the Energy Marketing Conference will be ‘Changing the Narrative’ and it will feature 40 sponsors, a sold-out Exhibitor Hall packed with 40 of the best service companies, more than 60 well-known industry professionals speaking on five pre-conference sessions, seven interactive panels, 4 executive workshops, a networking breakfast, luncheon and two receptions with live music.More than 500 attendees from all over the country are looking forward to networking with and learning from the most experienced thought leaders in the competitive energy industry. The conference will be the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America. The keynote speaker is Deb Merril, President of Retail Energy at EDF Energy North America.Sponsoring and exhibiting at the event are the titans of retail energy and the list includes: Agility CIS, Altice USA, Amperon, Answernet, ArcTrade, BondAval, Broker X, Capco, Charter Communications/Spectrum, Cinch Home Services, cQuant.io, Customized Energy Solutions, Cyber Group, Darwill, Earth Etch, EC Infosystems/Vertex One, EDF North America, EIQHome, Enerex, Energy Services Group, Enerknol, Engie Energy, Enpowered, Entertainment Marketing Solutions, Euler Hermes, Feller Energy Law, JP Morgan Chase, Jules Energy, Landfall Data, LED PLUS, Macquarie Energy, Nexxa, Optimus, Power Analytics Software, Powwr, Sales Focus, Salesforce, Shell Energy, Stevens & Lee, SmartGrid CIS, SouthEast Energy Consultants, Stevens and Lee, Swiss Re, Systrends, TLP Software, Tomorrow Energy and USIO Output Solutions.“The sponsors and exhibitors at the Energy Marketing Conferences are all companies who have supported the growth in the retail energy industry for many years.” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Energy Marketing Conferences as well as Advanced Energy Capital, and LED Plus. “They offer state-of-the-art technologies and world-class customer service.”This promises to be an event that can’t be missed for professionals in the retail energy space. The Retail Energy Suppliers speaking on the panels include: Amperon, APG&E, Atlantic Energy, Clearview Energy, David Energy, EDF Trading, Energywell, Gas South, Green Mountain Energy, Mothership Energy, NRG, Priority Power, Red Energia Mexico, Rhythm Energy, Shell Energy Solutions, South Bay Energy, Source Power Co., Tomorrow Energy, True Power, and many more.To view the agenda - click here: https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc17-march-28-20-2022/ To register for the Energy Marketing Conference visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc17-houston-2022-tickets-173947520717 To watch a two-minute sneak peek video click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO3hmN6bPwE About Energy Marketing Conferences:The mission of The Energy Marketing Conferences is to provide the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences in premium locations— at very affordable prices. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and supplies in the competitive energy industry to network and learn more about our industry.The 17th EMC promises to be the biggest event ever in retail energy as the industry executives are looking forward to attending live events after the Covid -19 lockdowns.

Two-minute SNEAK PEEK at the 17th Energy Marketing Conference