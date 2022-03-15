ContinuServe Provides 2021 Highlights Including New Programs, Carve-Out Playbook and Workflow Automation

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContinuServe, a leader in IT and finance business process outsourcing, announces its recap of six major milestones the company reached in 2021.

In March, ContinuServe announced its ContinuFlowTM cloud-based workflow automation tool can be used to significantly reduce the timelines for carve-out business transitions. Based on years of back-office optimization projects conducted by the company, ContinuFlow supports tight deadlines associated with carve-out transition and multiple back-office processes including payables processing, expense report processing and auditing, and vendor data administration.

Leading global strategy, team leadership and operational management of M&A business, Paul Lennick joined ContinuServe as Senior Vice President of Merger and Acquisition Services In May.

Toward the end of May, ContinuServe joined the Oracle Netsuite Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Netsuite Solution Provider programs, supporting the growing demand of a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that gives clients full visibility and control of their business to drive growth.

ContinuServe launched its Intelligent Finance Planning and Analysis (I-FP&A) solution for offshore clients in June, leveraging seasoned FP&A professionals in combination with predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and optimized cloud-native tools to midmarket companies that typically have not had access to this depth of capability and scale.

To expand its carve-out business, ContinuServe announced its Carveout Playbook in June, helping private equity firms and corporate buyers execute carve-outs at deal speed and with reliable outcomes. Key phases of the playbook include Deal Preparation, Operational Diligence, Transition Preparation, Transition Execution and Run and Enhance the Operations.

In 2021, ContinuServe, a team of nearly 600 staff members who deliver shared services solutions in finance, accounting, FP&A, and Information Technology refreshed the company’s public website https://continuserve.com/.

About ContinuServe
Founded in 2003, ContinuServe is a leading provider of back-office Consulting and Outsourcing services to Midmarket companies. ContinuServe is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and maintains delivery capabilities across the US and globally. For more information, please visit https://continuserve.com/.

ContinuServe Provides 2021 Highlights Including New Programs, Carve-Out Playbook and Workflow Automation

