The Genie Company Wins Ruling in United States District Court for Claims Brought by Chamberlain Group

We are thankful for the jury’s thorough consideration of the facts and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the type of quality and innovative products for which Genie is well known.”
— Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company
MOUNT HOPE, OH, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Genie Company is pleased to announce that a jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas ruled in Genie’s favor on all claims brought by the Chamberlain Group, LLC (“Chamberlain”) with regard to United States Patent Nos. 8,587,404, 8,144,011, and 9,644,416. The jury verdict announced that none of the accused Genie® brand products infringe the asserted claims of the Chamberlain patents, and the jury also found that the asserted claims of the ‘404 and ‘011 patents were invalid.

According to Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company: “We are pleased that the jury cleared Genie of Chamberlain’s claims for patent infringement. We regarded the entire lawsuit as an effort to retaliate against us for pursuing the meritorious claims for patent infringement that we brought against Chamberlain in the International Trade Commission, which recently confirmed that Chamberlain’s various products infringe three of our patents. We are thankful for the jury’s thorough consideration of the facts and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the type of quality and innovative products for which Genie is well known.”

About The Genie Company
The Genie Company is based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, and is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie® name itself is a well-recognized icon among homeowners, builders, and dealers alike. Genie distributes its openers and accessories through a broad distribution channel of professional dealers, wholesalers, and retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. To learn more or for regular updates, become a Genie fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, or visit www.geniecompany.com.

Legal Representation for The Genie Company: Latham & Watkins Case No. 2:21-CV-084-JRG

