The Genie Company Acquires BenchSentry
BenchSentry allows customers to help secure their packages from most carriers in a package delivery porch box or the garage through a single, easy-to-use app.
Genie is excited to expand our product portfolio to a complete line of secure package delivery services. Genie is positioned to be the leading solution provider for the growing package theft problem.”MOUNT HOPE, OH, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Genie Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of BenchSentry®, the premier package delivery porch box solution. BenchSentry’s platform provides contactless convenience while addressing the growing package theft problem.
— Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company
80% of US households regularly shop online
25.9 million packages were lost or stolen in 2019 accounting for $9 billion in losses
30% of households have been a victim of package theft
BenchSentry has completed extensive research to develop a product that is simple, fast, and easy to use for both carriers and consumers. The BenchSentry solution includes industry leading technology that tracks, stores, and helps protect deliveries via an app, touchscreen, and lid activated speaker. Genie is excited to apply the knowledge and expertise from the BenchSentry team to package delivery solutions for the garage.
The acquisition of BenchSentry’s assets extends the partnership announced earlier this year that provides customers with a single app to manage all deliveries, letting customers designate if the package is delivered in the porch box or in the garage. Having a delivery solution that works with tracking numbers used by all major carriers, UPS, Fedex, Amazon, or the Postal Service provides convenience, security, and peace of mind.
“BenchSentry is committed to creating solutions that are easy to use for both consumers and delivery drivers,” said Mark Soderberg, CEO, BenchSentry. "The Genie acquisition allows us to grow faster and to extend our technology to include both in-garage and package vault solutions.”
“Genie is excited to expand our capabilities and our product portfolio to include a complete line of secure package delivery services for our customers,” said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. “Genie is positioned to be the leading solution provider for the growing package theft problem.”
