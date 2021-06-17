Walmart InHome and The Genie Company Announce In-Garage Delivery in Certain Test Markets
In certain test markets, Walmart InHome customers can have groceries delivered directly into their garage using Genie garage door openers & Aladdin Connect app.
Genie is excited to work with Walmart in their test markets to provide secure package delivery services to our customers using their garage door and Genie smart opener.”MOUNT HOPE, OH , USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Genie Company announces a new project to integrate its Aladdin Connect® smart garage door openers and retrofit kits with InHome, the delivery service from Walmart that provides grocery deliveries from Walmart stores, straight into customers’ garage refrigerators. The service launched in 2019 and is currently available in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Southeast Florida, and Northwest Arkansas.
Walmart InHome Delivery is a service that allows customers to shop when and where they want and have their grocery order delivered right into their fridge – in their home or their garage. Customers simply order via the InHome app, and Walmart gets to work shopping the order like it’s their own, driving it to the customer’s home and putting it right in the fridge or on the counter.
The improved security, peace-of-mind, and convenience offered independently by both Genie and Walmart InHome are now combined to create a compelling offering for consumers.
The Aladdin Connect app provides consumers with peace-of-mind and convenience through customized notifications, letting you know when a specific user operates the garage door. The app also provides the ability to setup rules for your garage door opener such as letting you know if your door is open for a long time or open at night. Homeowner have the ability to add additional users yet control their access as they choose.
“Genie is excited to work with Walmart in their test markets to provide secure package delivery services to our customers using their garage door and Genie smart opener,” said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. “For those that don’t have a new Genie garage door opener, most garage door openers can be upgraded with the Aladdin Connect retrofit kit to include this capability.”
The connection to Walmart’s InHome delivery service adds to Genie’s integrations with leading smart home platforms, all at no additional cost to the consumer.
Genie has a full line of reliable, ultra-quiet, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, including its innovative award-winning wall-mount garage door opener that improves garage aesthetics and includes an automated garage door lock to provide an additional layer of security
The InHome service costs $19.95 a month, requires a $30 minimum per order, and customers can cancel at any time. Residents receive a $20 bonus credit on groceries with their first order. Visit InHome.Walmart.com for current offerings and to see if your address is eligible.
