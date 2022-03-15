Submit Release
Viking Pest Control Voted Top Workplace for the second year in a row

Viking Pest Control Awarded Top Workplaces for 2022

Viking Pest Control is proud to have been voted “Top Workplace” and achieved The Top Workplace award in New Jersey by NJ.com for the second year.

We are honored our employees voted this way and are proud to share this award with all of our employees and our customers”
— Paul Bergmann, President, Viking Pest Control
BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team was again proudly awarded the Top Workplace award for 2022. An anonymous survey uniquely measured 15 culture drivers that include alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

This award is granted to companies that create a culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled. “We are honored our employees voted this way and are proud to share this award with all of our employees and our customers,” says Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest Control.

What sets Viking Pest Control apart from other companies when it comes to a career choice?

• A working environment that values meaningful work, open-minded supportive managers, and clued-in employees providing transformative solutions for customers.
• Enforced background checks for all employees and a drug-free working environment to ensure a safe space for all team members.
• Competitive compensation with numerous benefits, including paid vacation time, health coverage, and more. 
• A healthy work atmosphere with plentiful opportunities to learn about and adopt new technology and meet new challenges. 
• Diversity – employees feel accepted and valued at Viking Pest Control, regardless of gender or ethnicity.

Viking Pest Control has over 40 years of experience in the pest control industry, continually delivering customer service that exceeds industry norms.

President of Viking Pest Control, Paul Bergmann, says, “Viking believes a diverse team leads to different individual characteristics and perspectives, integral to company growth. As a result, our employees feel accepted and valued at Viking Pest, which, along with customer satisfaction, is our ultimate success.”

If you are searching for a job in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, or The Eastern Shore of Maryland at a reputable company, look no further. Viking team members enjoy extensive training, competitive benefits, and a friendly and supportive work environment. Check out our job openings to learn what positions are currently hiring. Find out for yourself what it means to work at one of the Top Places to Work! 

The company creates effective and efficient pest management solutions for residents and business owners in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The company is a QualityPro member, meaning that its customers are sure to receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified and qualified individuals. Viking’s employees are held to high standards. Viking Pest Control was also named one of the 10 Best Pest Control Companies by Forbes Advisor for 2022

Those interested in joining the Viking Pest Control team can check out open opportunities here.

