YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT CELEBRATES WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH WITH UPCOMING DEI IN ACTION SERIES HONORING WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP
Nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm collaborates with female change-makers to elevate DEI awareness in today’s culture and community
The goal of this series has been to ignite inspiring conversations and give actionable steps to our audience so they can make changes within their own organizations and lives.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Soaring to the Top: Raising Women Higher in Leadership” explores America’s gender disparity in corporate leadership
— Naima Greenwood
Today, Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, announced details of its next DEI in Action Series virtual event, “Soaring to the Top: Raising Women Higher in Leadership,” Registration is now open for the informative online event, which will take place on Friday, March 25 at 12:00pm to 1:00pm EST, to honor and celebrate Women’s History Month.
The hour-long conversation with powerhouse women in leadership will provide unique insights into how they personally challenged the system and soared to the top of their respective fields by accelerating change in the corporate gender landscape. Participants will hear first-hand how women can support themselves and each other in breaking the glass ceiling and reaching new heights, specifically within executive leadership. Confirmed speakers include nationally recognized:
Arian Simone, Founder, Co-Founder & CEO of Fearless Fund
Kerry C Duggan, CEO of SustainabiliD
Leslie Maxie, Ex-Olympian, Founder & CCO of Maxie Media Group
Naima Greenwood, President & COO of Yardstick Management
This month’s event is the second annual Women’s History Month session within the DEI In Action Series which was first launched in February 2021 during Black History Month. The series was initiated by Yardstick Management to highlight leaders of diverse backgrounds that are elevating DEI awareness in their own unique ways and across industries. These events take place on the last Friday of every celebrated month from 12-1pm EST. In addition to Women’s History Month, past events include Black History Month, Pride Month, and Hispanic Heritage Month. This year, Yardstick will also launch its first Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month DEI In Action Series event.
“This year’s Women’s History Month DEI In Action Series is particularly special to me as a Black woman and the President and COO of Yardstick Management,” said Naima Greenwood, “I feel it’s important to reflect on the gender progress made in executive leadership and also challenge why more isn’t being done for the future. The goal of this series has been to ignite inspiring conversations and give actionable steps to our audience so they can make changes within their own organizations and lives. I’m thrilled to join as speaker and to see the impact these conversations make for so many.”
In addition, Yardstick Management is continuing its commitment to transforming leadership through the groundbreaking Yardstick Management Institute. On the heels of its success in January 2022, the firm announced the second installment which will take place in July 2022. The goal of the Institute is to create a vulnerable space for people-leaders and senior executives to have critical conversations regarding topics such as work-life balance, investing in diversity, navigating change, and silencing self doubt with a mission to level the playing field for marginalized communities. Registration is now open.
“Soaring to the Top: Raising Women Higher in Leadership” DEI in Action event is on Friday, March 25 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
//
About Yardstick Management
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
In 2021 alone, the management consulting firm increased revenue by 166%, grew its employee base by 42%, and impacted over 2,600,000 employees across global corporate, non-profit, and educational organizations including, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, MIT, Orangetheory Fitness, PLBY Group Inc., Davita Kidney Care, Whirlpool, Roark Capital, and more. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
Slma Shelbayah
Yardstick Management
+1 678-429-8111
email us here