Michael Blum Named Managing Director of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affliates, is a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, today announced Michael Blum as the Managing Director of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in York, PA.
In his new role, Blum will oversee daily hotel operations, total quality management, overall sales, associate development, financial controls, and guest satisfaction for this historic, one-of-a-kind hotel slated for opening in the 3rd Quarter of 2022 in downtown York, Pennsylvania.
“Michael is well-versed in all things sales, operations, and financials,” said John Rubino, President and Chief Operating Officer, Managed Division. “He also possesses the in-depth, full-service experience with Hilton that this project will require while having a strong passion for the hotel’s history and individuality–an asset that sets this GF hotel apart from its competitors.”
Blum looks to build upon the rich tradition of the historic Yorktowne Hotel by creating an employee culture committed to integrity and quality. Under his guidance, a four-part approach to the Total Quality Management process will be implemented, utilizing focus-directed effort, passion for continuous improvement, the utilization of data analytics, and total team and community involvement.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the opening team and help bring The Yorktowne Hotel to life through its employees who will hail from York and the surrounding area. The work undertaken by so many passionate and diverse people in the community to transform The Yorktowne Hotel is exuberating. I will be developing a team that will provide an exceptional guest experience,” Blum said. “Acting on this philosophy distinguishes GF Hotels & Resorts and The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton from its competitors. It compels our guests who appreciate both the history and uniqueness of The Yorktowne to become lifelong repeat guests,” continued Mr. Blum.
Blum, who has more than 25 years of expertise in the hospitality industry, most recently served as a Dual General Manager with Intermountain Management and, prior to that assignment, supported as Regional Director of Operations for NewcrestImage Hotels. He has received numerous awards from the Marriott and Hilton brands for associate development, guest satisfaction, and financial performance.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
