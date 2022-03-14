First Stage Watches Launching the Shoal Deep Diving Watch on Kickstarter
The watch is a collaboration between Second Hour and Thai watch-based modder Jack HypoxiaMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of development, design and prototyping, Australian-based microbrand watch company First Stage Watches is launching its debut release, the Shoal Deep, on Kickstarter. The new diving watch will launch on April 21, 2022.
Shoal Deep is a collaboration between Second Hour Watches and Thai watch-based modder Jack Hypoxia. First Stage is combining the community reach and watch modification expertise of Jack Hypoxia with the business experience, design knowledge and manufacturing network of Second Hour.
Jack Hypoxia has been modifying and making customs watches for five years, with more than 2,000 happy customers and a massive Instagram fan base of nearly 65,000 people worldwide. His passion for design and horology has earned him one of the strongest reputations in the market.
"Our aim is to create stylish, robust, contemporary timepieces using base designs popular with watch modders, such as the Seiko SKX, and revitalize them with beautifully designed dials, hands and high-end components to create a spectacular blend of the familiar and the new," said Peter Sargison, founder of Second Hour and First Stage.
The name First Stage is based on the first stage regulator, used in scuba diving to decrease (regulate) air from the highly pressurized tank to a more usable pressure at the second stage, from which the diver draws breath. The name also makes reference to Second Hour Watches and this first formal collaboration between Second Hour and other watch community notables.
Second Hour Watches is an Australian-based microbrand watch company. Its first two watch releases raised AUD 404,000 on Kickstarter. Its third release, the Giant Stride, sold exclusively on the Second Hour website, continued that success, nearly selling out. A restock is planned for April 2022. The company hopes for continued success with the launch of Shoal Deep.
The Shoal Deep is an incredibly designed and built automatic dive watch with three stunning dial colours and two premium case finishes.
The watch's movement is a Japanese Miyota 9039 customized rotor with an automatic 24 jewel high beat, 28,800bph at 4hz. The strap is a solid link beads of rice bracelet with screw pins and a solid head link made from solid 316L stainless steel and is 22mm wide tapering to 20mm at the clasp. The clasp is a fully milled flip-lock dual pusher deployant with six micro-adjustments. It has a 42-hour power reserve and a -10 to +20 seconds per day performance.
The case and dial are made from 316L stainless steel with a diameter of 42.5mm and a thickness of 13.76mm, including a double domed sapphire crystal. The watch hands are custom made and diamond cut with eight layers of Swiss BGW9 SuperLuminova. It is water-resistant up to 300 metres or 985 feet.
Prepare for the launch of Shoal Deep on Kickstarter by signing up for the mailing list at firststagewatches.com and following First Stage Watches on Instagram.
