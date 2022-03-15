Genius 100 Foundation announces Goldie Hawn as the 2022 Genius 100 Visionary

Goldie Hawn, 2022 Genius 100 Visionary

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, in celebration of Albert Einstein’s birthday, Genius 100 Foundation reveals a new Genius 100 Foundation Visionary.

Today, the foundation is very proud to announce that Goldie Hawn will become the newest member of the esteemed Genius 100 Visionary community and the 1st to be named as a Legacy Visionary, in honor of the late Genius 100 Visionary, Sir Ken Robinson.

Ms. Hawn was selected as the 2022 Genius 100 Visionary for establishing MindUP™, the signature program of The Goldie Hawn Foundation.

Since 2003, she has been working with leading neuroscientists, educators, psychologists, and researchers, to develop and operate MindUP™ an evidence-based curriculum and teaching model for grades K-12 that provide tools to help children self-regulate and understand their own emotions, reduce stress and anxiety, sharpen concentration, increase empathy, and improve academic performance.

Today, MindUP has impacted nearly 7 million children and trained approximately 175,000 teachers in 29 countries.

The Goldie Hawn Foundation is a public charity with a mission to equip children with the social and emotional skills they need to lead smarter, healthier, happier, and ultimately more productive lives.

"I am deeply honored to be joining the Genius 100 community as a Visionary in honor of my dear friend Sir Ken Robinson. His vision to transform education to become a place of innovation and inspiration for our children remains very dear to my heart as I continue my work with MindUP in helping children develop the mental fitness they need for a better future, " Goldie Hawn, 2022 Genius 100 Visionary

Ms. Hawn will become one of the extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds, each selected and honored for their immense global social impact.

Genius 100 Visionaries are nominated and selected annually by a global committee, chaired by Monette Malewski of Montreal, based on their unique and tangible ability to re-imagine the future – and to implement creative initiatives to improve our world. With these great Visionaries, Genius 100 Foundation is able to raise the bar on what is achievable - collectively, in collaboration, together – and to make the impossible possible.

The Genius 100 Visionary community includes global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to 16 Nobel Laureates, it is comprised of Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Guinness World Record Holder, Global Teacher Prize, Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, a World Chess Champion, a GRAMMY winner, Oscar winners (including Ms. Hawn), global brand CEO’s, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and, unbelievably, many more accolades and honors.

Since the founding of Genius 100, with the passage of time, a few members it is incredibly talent-rich community have become Genius Inspiritus, they are Paul Allen, The Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Thich Nhat Hanh, and Sir Ken Robinson – and Nobel Prize Laurates Harold Kroto and Shimon Peres.

“We are doubly honored this year, as we are thrilled to welcome Goldie, based on all of her accomplishments professionally, philanthropically and as an exemplary human being, into the Genius 100 community. And we cannot think of a better way to continue to honor the legacy of our friend, collaborator, and Genius 100 Visionary Inspiritus, the late Sir Ken Robinson for his tremendous impact on global education,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation.

The date for the annual Genius 100 Visionary induction ceremony will be announced soon. The 2021 Genius 100 Visionary induction ceremony for Astronaut Dr. Soichi Noguchi of Japan was broadcast live from the International Space Station on March 14th, 2021 and included a special performance by The Miami Symphony Orchestra, led by 2019 Genius 100 Visionary, Maestro Eduardo Marturet.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.”

Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is a Registered Charity in Canada and a 501c3 non-profit in the US, with an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

Genius 100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US.

