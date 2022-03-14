Submit Release
ORTEC in Houston is Named as a Winner of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2022

2022 Marks the 2nd Consecutive Year for this Award

I’m very proud that ORTEC Houston has secured the award for the 2nd year in a row, said Luuk Besselink. It’s a great testament to the fact that ORTEC really values their workforce.”
— Luuk Basselink
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORTEC in Houston has been awarded a Best and Brightest Company to Work For 2022 honor by the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

ORTEC was assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include creative, wellness and wellbeing solutions, employee enrichment, as well as engagement and retention just to name a few.

“Having strong workplace culture and employee engagement is incredibly important to us,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas. “ORTEC is a company that nourishes innovation, so, it’s a great honor to be recognized among the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in Houston for the second year in a row. It shows we’re continuing to move in the right direction.”

ORTEC welcomes individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and talents. This creates a unique and thriving workplace environment.

“I’m very proud that ORTEC Houston has secured the award for the 2nd year in a row,” said Luuk Besselink, Director of Operations and head of ORTEC’s Houston branch. “It’s a great testament to the fact that ORTEC really values their workforce. I’m looking forward to continue building the amazing team that we have and to ensure that we remain a ‘Best & Brightest Company’ for many more years to come.”

Leaders at ORTEC understand that their employees are the heart of their accomplishments. Listening to the people who ensure ORTEC flourishes everyday is essential for a successful future.

“ORTEC really strives to be as inclusive as possible, especially when it comes to giving employees a voice,” said Didem Cohen, HR Manager at ORTEC North America, when asked about employee engagement. “Of course, receiving feedback is always helpful, but it’s our job to act according to their engagements. We want them to know they are heard and have a say in making decisions which will impact them.”

For information about a career at ORTEC and current job postings, visit
https://careers.ortec.com/
and our LinkedIn page at
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ortec-usa/

ABOUT ORTEC:

Since 1981, ORTEC has been a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support. By leveraging data with our passion for mathematics, we enable many of the best-run organizations to optimize their business decisions. Our smart solutions, ranging from business analysis and data analytics to mathematical modeling and optimization technology, lead to more efficient, adaptive, effective, and sustainable organizations. With 1,100 employees across 13 countries, ORTEC globally supports more than 1,200 customers to make the best decisions in an ever-changing environment, leveraging data and mathematics for a better world.

Discover more at ortec.com/en-us

